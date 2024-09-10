Just two weeks after the Lone Star Le Mans, the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season gets underway with the 6 Hours of Fuji, the penultimate round of this great and exciting year.

In Japan, the battle for the World Championships is intensifying even more in both classes, HYPERCAR and LMGT3, as we enter the crucial phase of the championship where the titles up for grabs are ever closer to being awarded.

In the prototype category, Porsche continues to lead the drivers’ standings, but behind the Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor trio, the #7 Toyota boys have caught up with the #50 Ferrari, moving to within 12 points of the top spot.

Toyota, on the other hand, has moved into the lead of the Constructors’ standings, overtaking the German manufacturer and if it’s true that last year the track of the Land of the Rising Sun was the scene of a close duel between the home team and the 963s, it will certainly be fun.

The historic victory of the AF Corse 499P in Austin showed the good form of the Maranello cars, which will now have to grit their teeth on a track that is not very ‘friendly’ for the Prancing Horse’s Hypercars.

In Texas, the LMDh of Cadillac, Alpine and BMW made a great impression, and confirmation is now expected from them, while Peugeot and Lamborghini are called upon to make a move in a season that is currently rather difficult for different reasons.

Close battles are also expected in the LMGT3 class, with the Porsches of Manthey PureRxcing and Manthey EMA setting the benchmark, ready to battle against the Aston Martin of Heart OF Racing, winner in Austin.

New track for Valentino Rossi and the WRT BMW M4s, we will also see if Ferrari, Corvette, Lexus and Ford Mustang will be able to have their say, together with Lamborghini and McLaren.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo credit: JEP / Motorsport Images

THE PROGRAM

At Fuji, work begins on Friday 20 September with the first two Free Practice sessions, each lasting 90 minutes.

The following day it’s time for Free Practice 3 and Qualifying, divided as always into two phases, with the best of Q1 who will then battle for the Hyperpole. The race is instead scheduled for Sunday, September 22, but let’s see the complete program taking into account the 7 hours of time difference that separate us from Japan.

Race start, #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, #83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye Photo credit: JEP / Motorsport Images

FIA WEC 2024: How can I watch the 6h of Fuji

This year, the entire Endurance World Championship is visible on Eurosport – Sky channel 211 – and the related application or website, plus Discovery+ and on the fiawec.tv website (also available via application) where Live Timing is available, also available on the official website of the timekeeper AlKamel. The live broadcast of Sky Sport Arena is also back.

As always with FIA WEC sessions, Free Practice 1 and 2 will not be broadcast live on TV, but can be followed using the official timing.

Live coverage begins with Free Practice 3 on the official WEC YouTube channel. Qualifying will follow, covered by the Eurosport and Discovery+ apps from 7:10am.

The Race will start on Sunday with full live coverage on the Discovery+/Eurosport apps and on FIAWEC.tv. On Eurosport 1 the broadcasts begin at 3:30 with commentary by Nicola Villani and Marco Petrini.

The race will also be broadcast live on Sky Sport Arena and Now TV, with Matteo Pittaccio, Marco Nesi and Biagio Maglienti commentating. Here is a summary of where and how we can follow the activities on the track according to Italian timetables.

FRIDAY 20 SEPTEMBER

Free Practice 1: 4:00-5:30 (Livetiming only)

Free Practice 2: 8;30;10;00 (Livetiming only)

SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER

Free Practice 3: 3;20-4;20 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, FIA WEC YouTube channel and fiawec.tv)

Qualifying starts at 7:20 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport app, Discovery+ app and fiawec.tv)

SUNDAY 22 SEPTEMBER

Race: 4.00 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport 1, Eurosport app, Discovery+ app, Sky Sport Arena, Now TV and fiawec.tv)

Editor’s note: the times and schedules may be subject to changes during the week, we will try to keep you informed of any changes.