The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has published the Balance of Performance tables for the Hypercar Class with the parameters valid for the events in Monza, Fuji and Bahrain, i.e. the rest of the 2023 season.

There are various innovations regarding the cars entered in the main category of the World Championship and in all the changes the weights added to the Ferrari 499Ps for each of the aforementioned stages stand out the most.

After the 24h of Le Mans, for which the BoP had been taken into consideration separately, the FIA ​​wanted to completely review everything by collecting and analyzing the data put together between the French stage and the previous ones held in Sebring, Portimao and Spa- Francorchamps.

Race action Photo by: Toyota

“The second Balance of Performance adjustment of the season for cars in the Hypercar class represents the new pre-season approach, developed by WEC governing bodies, the FIA ​​and the ACO, with input from all manufacturers involved.” reads the note issued by the International Federation.

“As part of this approach, it has been decided that there will be only two BoP adjustments over the course of the 2023 season, after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as balancing the LMH and LMDh platforms before that race. The first races of the season showed that the performance differences between the different LMH-spec cars competing in the Hypercar class were greater than initially anticipated.”

“Taking these factors into account and following a thorough analysis of the available data, the WEC Committee has decided that the objective of ensuring a level playing field within the Hypercar class will best be achieved by implementing a correction between the LMH and LMDh, but also within them”.

“Following a hard-fought race at Le Mans, with no fewer than five different manufacturers leading the race at various stages, the BoP correction before the 6 Hours of Monza was part of the original plan and is based on the methodology involving correlation between simulations and data on the track coming from telemetry”.

“The data collected during the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been split and correlated with the simulation tools, allowing for a better understanding of each car’s optimum performance potential. The adjustment assigns different values ​​to all three circuits which remain in calendar this season – Monza, Fuji and Bahrain – taking into account the unique characteristics of each of the three layouts.”

Departure Photo by: Ferrari

That said, in a few days we’ll be racing in Brianza and so let’s see what has been specifically decided for each model in the category. Starting from Ferrari, it can be seen that 5kg have been added to the 499P, bringing the minimum weight to 1069kg and with a maximum power reduction of 12 kW, going down from 509 to 497, as well as -8 MJ of energy per stint, now passed to 893 MJ against the 901 MJ of before, maintaining the activation of the four-wheel drive with the front hybrid system from 190 km/h.

Toyota maintains the same weight of 1080 kg, energy per stint (908 MJ) and hybrid activation (190 km/h), but sees maximum power drop to 507 kW (-5 kW).

Peugeot also ‘fattens’ with 4kg added to the 9X8 (now at 1046kg), however benefiting from an increase in maximum power of 4 kW (530 kW) and energy of 6 MJ (914 MJ), maintaining 150 km/h for the activation of all-wheel drive.

The Glickenhaus remains on 1030kg and 520 kW of power, increasing the energy per stint to 916 MJ (+3 MJ), while the Vanwall benefits from an increase in power to 520 kW (+8 kW) and energy to 913 MJ (+ 12 MJ), also remaining on 1030kg.

Finally, there are significant changes regarding the LMDh entered by Cadillac and Porsche: the V-Series.R drops to 1032kg (-14kg), but also sees the power drop to 498kW (-15 kW) and energy to 890 MJ (-15 MJ), the 963 instead gain one kg rising to 1049kg of minimum weight, losing 10 kW of power (now at 506 kW) and 11 MJ of energy (equal to 899 MJ).

The Fuji and Bahrain tables were also issued below, where Ferrari increases by 12 and 11 kg respectively, losing 4 MJ of maximum power, against the same weight maintained by Toyota, which benefit from an increase of 2 MJ of power.

Here there are different reductions in weight and maximum power also for the Cadillac and Porsche, the Peugeots drop the kg but increase the power, seeing the activation of the four-wheel drive changed to 135 km/h on dry roads.

FIA WEC – BoP for Monza, Fuji and Bahrain

FIA WEC – BoP LMGTE AM