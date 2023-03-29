Cadillac will enter a second car for the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps, the third event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship scheduled for 27-29 April, for which the entry list has been published today.

The news had already been in the air for a few weeks and today it was confirmed by the top management of General Motors, who therefore doubled their commitment in the Ardennes by adding the V-Series.R prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing for Sébastien Bourdais and Renger only Van Der Zande, as Scott Dixon will be busy in IndyCar that same weekend.

For Cadillac Racing, which made its debut in the series with its LMDh #2 at Sebring finishing in fourth place thanks to the Earl Bamber/Alex Lynn/Richard Westbrook trio, it is preparation in view of the trident with which it will be in action at the 24h of Le Mans, where the third prototype managed by Action Express Racing will also arrive.

#01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V- Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“There is a belief at Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing that we are strongest when we run more cars on a given race weekend and the Spa event will be a very useful dress rehearsal for Le Mans,” said Mike O’Gara. head of operations in CGR.

“It will be a great opportunity for our IMSA regulars to immerse themselves in the WEC rules and tender procedures ahead of the big event in June.”

Laura Wontrop-Klauser, head of GM sportscar programmes, added: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring another Cadillac to the FIA ​​WEC race at Spa, every opportunity we get to prepare for Le Mans under World Championship regulations. it’s excellent. In this way, the team will be even more ready to face that race and will have the opportunity to participate more with the Cadillacs in the European races”.

Jota Sport, Porsche 963 LMDh Photo by: Jota Sport

Returning to the entry list, the Hypercar Class therefore rises to 13 cars given that the Porsche 963 privately managed by Jota should also make its debut. The Hertz-branded German LMDh will be led by the already announced António Félix Da Costa/Will Stevens/Yifei Ye, joining the two Team Penske officers.

There is an empty box in Glickenhaus Racing because the crew mate of Romain Dumas and Olivier Pla will be chosen later. Ryan Briscoe should take a seat ‘on the bench’ and make room for Maximilian Götz, who will get to know the 007 LMH as he prepares for the 24h of Le Mans, where the second American car owned by HK Motorcars will arrive.

For the rest, confirmed all the presences for Toyota, Ferrari, Peugeot and Vanwall-ByKolles.

#63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

With Jota having the 963 in the Hypercar, the number of LMP2 Class Orecas drops to 11, where the English team still maintains its #28.

Confirmed without news the two 07-Gibson of Prema Racing, Team WRT, Alpine and United Autosports, plus the singles of Inter Europol Competition and Vector Sport.

In the LMGTE AM Class we will see 14 cars in action and at AF Corse we note the presence of Diego Alessi on Ferrari #21 together with Simon Mann and Ulysse De Pauw, to add to the 488 #54 and #83 of the Piacenza team.

Also representing Maranello is the 488 #57 of Kessel Racing designed by CarGuy, against the three Aston Martins prepared by D’Station Racing, NorthWest AMR and Ort by TF Sport.

Porsches remain the most numerous with the two of Iron Lynx/Iron Dames and Dempsey-Proton Racing, joined by the 911s of GR Racing and Project 1-AO. Finally, keep an eye on the Corvette #33 winner at Sebring, for a total of 38 cars on the starting grid.

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The program

At Spa-Francorchamps we start running on Thursday with the two Free Practice sessions, in view of the Qualifying scheduled for Friday afternoon which will determine the starting grid for Saturday’s race.

Here are all the times of the track sessions in the splendid Belgian scenery; later we will provide you with all the information to follow the live broadcasts on Eurosport, Sky and FIAWEC.tv.

Thursday 27 April

Free Practice 1: 11.30 – 13.00

Free Practice 2: 2.20pm – 3.50pm

Friday 28th April

Free Practice 3: 11.00 – 12.00

LMGTE AM Qualifying: 5pm

LMP2 Qualifiers: 5.25pm

HYPERCAR Qualifying: 5.50pm

Saturday 29th April

Race: 12.45 (6 hours)

FIA WEC – 6h of Spa-Francorchamps: Entry List