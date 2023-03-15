The 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season officially kicked off in Sebring with the two-day Prologue staged last weekend.

It is an important vintage because it is the last that will see the GTE cars engaged in the top endurance series before the transition to GT3s from 2024.

The fight between Ferrari and Porsche restarts after two seasons that rewarded the 488s in the defunct PRO Class, but the new LMGTE AM is full of expectations not only for the Prancing Horse cars and for the 911s, but also thanks to the presence of the Corvette and of the three Aston Martin Vantages.

In the four sessions held between Saturday and Sunday, the 911 RSR-19s immediately flexed their muscles, leading the time charts, but on paper it seems that this time there could be a real balance between everyone.

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Weissach’s cars, managed by Dempsey-Proton Racing, Project 1, Iron Lynx and GR Racing, are pressed by the Ferraris of AF Corse and Kessel Racing, but also the Corvette C8.R which in fact debuts in the category mostly reserved for Bronze and Silver drivers can easily have their say, even more so if a great expert like reigning champion Ben Keating is behind the wheel.

That the Porsches immediately appeared to be in great shape is demonstrated by the times obtained by the Iron Lynx vehicles, especially the Iron Dames squad. Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey finished in the lead with their 911 #85, proving to be immediately in tune with it, despite some tests carried out in the winter.

“We are satisfied with the progress made in these two days of testing. The riders worked well together with the team and we managed to get valuable information from them that will help us prepare for the next race. We have a tough week ahead of us, because we will race both in FIA WEC and IMSA, but we are looking forward to the challenge,” said Iron Lynx team principal Andrea Piccini.

La Bovy added: “We are very satisfied with the car, it really suits us! Michelle, Rahel and I have been working on systematically improving our performance, also trying to maintain a constant pace on long runs. We have a lot of fun with the 911 and we We are looking forward to next weekend. Let’s see how our rivals will be, but expectations are high. We are aiming to take home our first class win this year.”

#56 Project 1 – AO Porsche 911 RSR – 19: PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Matteo Cairoli Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Matteo Cairoli also did well, author of the fastest lap among the GTEs of all the tests in 1’59″170 with the Project 1 Porsche #56: “Saturday we still hadn’t found the right set-up, but Sunday everything went much better. We got first place in the morning. It doesn’t mean much, but it’s still a good feeling. I’m sure everyone is playing their cards. This was just a test. Race week starts on Wednesday. We will do our best and want to start the season with a classy victory.”

In the absolute classification, Cairoli preceded Gatting by 0″031 and Ben Barker (GR Racing) by 0″083, while the confirmation that the Ferraris are in any case on the ball is evidenced by the debutant Lilou Wadoux with the 488 #83 of the AF Corse branded Richard Mille.

The French girl, who joined the Competizioni GT line-up in Maranello, was quick to wait and the fourth time at +0″093 shows that she has ample room for growth and above all what it takes to be among the protagonists.

Among other things, Wadoux shares the wheel with Alessio Rovera, who won the LMGTE two years ago and therefore already knows what awaits him in this challenge which also sees him together with Luis Pérez Companc.

#83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Luis Perez Companc, Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I have the opportunity to participate in the third consecutive World Championship and, given the previous ones, with AF Corse there is every intention of fighting for the positions that count this time too – says the 27-year-old from Varese – It’s also my second season as a driver official in the great Ferrari family: I will divide my time between many commitments and if it is true that in the FIA ​​WEC the backbone of our package, including the 488 GTE, boasts experience and competitiveness, it must be emphasized that we are returning with a completely new crew and therefore we will have to be ready from the outset”.

“Sebring is an ‘old style’ circuit that makes history in itself and will be an immediate test bench. In the official tests it was understood that there will be no shortage of rivals, we and the team have however worked hard on various configurations and the car has answered well. It’s an injection of confidence and I’m coming to this first round more motivated than ever”.

The Ferraris are there and it certainly won’t be a couple of tenths to slow down the Prancing Horse cars, in which there are expert drivers of the category, veterans and also officers of the caliber of Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

As we said before, however, it won’t just be a Porsche-Ferrari tug of war, because there is also the Corvette. Keating as an old fox in the ranks did not choose the Chevrolet vehicle by chance, assisted among other things by another one who has been feeding on GT for years like Nicky Catsburg.

Instead, it will be very interesting to see how Nicolas Varrone fares, who of the three was the fastest over the two days, able to finish 0″223 from Cairoli’s time. The fact remains that the prepared C8.R #33 at Pratt&Miller it stands alone against everyone, so it won’t enjoy any ‘help’ on the track like little sisters like all the other machines boast.

#25 Ort By TF Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Ahmad Al Harthy, Michael Dinan, Charlie Eastwood Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Scrolling through the standings, Aston Martins have always been at the bottom. The best Vantage is the #25 of ORT by TF Sport, even if Charlie Eastwood is 1″013 from the top. But we must not be misled because English cars have always played hide and seek in practice, to then emerge in Qualifying and Race.

All the rival drivers know this very well, and in fact they have never excluded the Astons a priori in the comments of these days, also because both the #98 NorthWest AMR captained by the legendary Paul Dalla Lana, who has with him security like Nicky Thiim and the new Axcil Jefferies, as well as the #777 of D’Station Racing/TF Sport – with an eye in particular on Tomonobu Fujii and Casper Stevenson – can get back into the fight without problems.

Apart from the fact that this year it is forbidden to talk about Balance of Performance – and this being the case currently there shouldn’t even be a need – even the fact that there are more Bronze and Silver riders than in the past can create a balance that will make everything very… appetizing, despite being the last course of the rich GTE table at which many have feasted.