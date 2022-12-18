The second life, sporting and not only, started by Romain Grosjean after surviving his terrifying crash in Bahrain in December 2020, when he was at the wheel of the Haas, he is proving to be particularly rewarding. The transalpine driver, who initially wasn’t even sure he could get back behind the wheel of a racing car, first re-embraced single-seater cars by competing in two good-level seasons in IndyCar and has now agreed to add to this commitment the one in the WEC with a iconic brand in the history of motorsport: Lamborghinis.

The Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturer has serious intentions in the new endurance championship and has set its sights on nothing less than the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The appointment with the very classic French car is for 2024 but in the meantime the team, together with the former F1 driver, will make their debut at Daytona in the GTD Pro series of theIMSA. An adventure that Grosjean can’t wait to begin. “I said yes to Lamborghini for many reasons – explained the 36-year-old to Gazzetta dello Sport during a long interview – the first is the human relationship with Giorgio Sanna, head of Lamborghini motorsport“. But personal ties weren’t the only thing that motivated Grosjean.

“Lamborghini is an absolute icon and developing the hypercar to race Le Mans 2024 is great – enthusiastically underlined the former Haas driver – I have seen the project and it is very solid, we will be competitive. I will also be doing my beloved IMSA races in the USA, so it all sounds very exciting, right?”. The gauntlet to the global motoring giants is launched.