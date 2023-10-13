Lamborghini Squadra Corse is back in action with the SC63 carrying out a three-day test session on the Almeria track.

The Spanish test was very important for the men from the Sant’Agata Bolognese company in collaboration with the Iron Lynx team, who restarted development work on the Toro LMDh.

This was chassis number two built in Emilia, after the accident that saw the unfortunate Mirko Bortolotti crash at Paul Ricard at the end of August with consequent damage to the first example.

Present in Andalusia were Andrea Caldarelli, just announced by Lamborghini as the first driver of the crew for the IMSA SportsCar Championship, and Romain Grosjean, who made his debut in the SC63.

Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Iron Lynx, Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

The main objective of these three days was to verify the reliability of the car on long runs, putting together approximately 2000 km with positive results and collecting very useful information for the continuation of the work, also simulating Full Course Yellow situations, restarts and various types of strategies .

On the first day Grosjean observed Caldarelli and the team working – also publishing an image on social media showing him excited and smiling with headphones on in the pits – and then boarded the prototype in completely black-carbon livery in the afternoon and traveled the first km.

“It was a very intense three days, but I am very happy to have been able to work with the Team and the car on the track for the first time”, underlined the Swiss.

“The car proved to be very good from the first laps and I can’t wait to put even more kilometers on the car in the next tests.”

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Iron Lynx Team Principal and CEO, Andrea Piccini, added: “The tests in Almeria went very well and we are particularly satisfied because we have seen constant improvements, which is promising ahead of a crucial and demanding phase of our preparation” .

“We are also pleased to welcome Romain to our LMDh program after seeing him in action in IMSA in the GTD PRO Class earlier in the year. We are preparing for a series of very important test days to kick off our American activity.”

At Lamborghini they are preparing to ship a chassis to the United States for tests which will be carried out in parallel with those scheduled for next week in Europe.

As already known some time ago and reiterated on this occasion too, the homologation for IMSA will take place through a series of tests organized in North America, but the absolute race debut of the SC63 is scheduled for the first FIA WEC race in Qatar, early March 2024.