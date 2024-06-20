Friday 14 June was very important to define a first picture of the situation regarding the 2025 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

In the annual press conference held by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest together with representatives of the FIA ​​and Le Mans Endurance Management, not only was the calendar for the coming year presented, but also some changes relating to the starting grid.

The HYPERCAR and LMGT3 Classes have been confirmed, with the LMP2s which will only be included in the 24h of Le Mans, the number of places at the start of each event will be increased up to 40 cars.

To date, the total is 37 participants, divided into 19 prototypes and 18 GT3s. However, a very important thing is dictated by the regulation, which provides for a minimum registration of two cars for each manufacturer among the HYPERCARs, which could lead to redundancies and choices of cuts.

The thing to highlight is that, at the moment, an exact number of places has not been defined for each category, whether 20 or 20, or with a slight discrepancy between one and the other, maintaining the current 18 (with two cars by brand) in LMGT3.

Racing action Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

“To improve sporting fairness and ensure a level playing field, each manufacturer will be required to enter a minimum of two cars in the Hypercar class. Entry of two cars will be mandatory to score points in the FIA ​​Hypercar World Endurance Manufacturers’ Championship, with any additional car of a given manufacturer will participate in the FIA ​​World Cup for Hypercar Teams”, says the regulatory note issued by the FIA ​​and ACO.

“As a result, but also to accommodate the arrival of new manufacturers, the maximum grid size has been increased to 40 cars, applicable to all WEC races except the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which will continue to host larger grids “.

To date there are nine manufacturers present in HYPERCAR: Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, Toyota, Alpine, Peugeot, Isotta Fraschini, Lamborghini and BMW, but we already know that Aston Martin will arrive in 2025 with two Valkyrie LMHs. Curious note, all these brands were included in the post that the official account of the 24h of Le Mans published regarding who will be present for next year’s edition, even if the actual registrations have not yet been opened at the moment.

Now, it is clear that if we also take into consideration the private cars, currently fielded by AF Corse (a Ferrari), Jota (two Porsches) and Proton Competition (a Porsche), the prototypes of the very first field will go well beyond 20.

Cadillac, Lamborghini and Isotta Fraschini are currently in action with just one car, but both the American company and that of Sant’Agata Bolognese already have a second car on the launch pad to start in 2025. And the Milanese brand is also working to have an additional Type 6 LMH-C on the grid doubling its presence, as stated by Sporting Director, Claudio Berro, at Le Mans speaking to Motorsport.com.

With the farewell of Chip Ganassi Racing, Cadillac will entrust its V-Series.R to Jota (who will presumably abandon the customer Porsche 963s, evaluating later whether they will go into the hands of others), while the Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti, Antonello Coletta, declared that “to date the third 499P is confirmed”. To this we must add the Proton Competition Porsche.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

Having said that, a first hypothesis for the 2025 grid could be the following: two official cars for Ferrari AF Corse, Toyota Gazoo Racing, Porsche Penske Motorsport, Cadillac Racing (Jota), Aston Martin Racing (Heart of Racing), Lamborghini Iron Lynx , BMW M Team WRT, Peugeot Sport, Alpine Endurance Team and Isotta Fraschini, for a total of 20 units.

From the HYPERCAR-Private subcategory, a Ferrari (AF Corse) and a Porsche (Proton Competition), bringing the total to 22, waiting to understand what will become of the two current Porsche 963s managed by Jota.

Another important aspect is that relating to the team that can take care of the management of the cars on the track. Everyone has chosen a reference point, but in Isotta Fraschini they are trying to understand if there is the possibility that the Constructors is based on two different realities.

At the moment the Type 6 LMH-C is in the hands of Team Duqueine and therefore finding a second team would also be useful to increase economic income. A bit like what happens in IMSA, where Cadillac has Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing as team partners.

This will also involve a discussion on the LMGT3, which for the moment are all products of the regulation which gives the possibility to HYPERCAR manufacturers to have priority for their GT products, with the exception of McLaren.

We have 18 cars on the grid, which if confirmed could make room for the aforementioned 22 potential Hypercar/LMDh in the prototype category, reaching 40 in total. This is considering it is very difficult for Mercedes, currently absent together with the fugitive Audi, to try to join with its AMG GT3, which among other things awaits the new model for the next few years.

#70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo: Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy, Frederik Schandorff Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

Finally, some time ago the Vanwall hypothesis came out again, which said it was ready to put two Vandervell 680s managed by ByKolles Racing back on track. Here too, we are talking about remote possibilities, but which cannot be ignored in a scenario that is still evolving.

The only real disappointment concerns the Glickenhaus, which has now been withdrawn from the game, but which romantically would have had a great following and appreciation among fans of the category as happened between 2021 and 2023.

Paradoxically, for the first time after many years the FIA ​​WEC finds itself in the (un)pleasant condition of having to manage redundancies, so much so that it makes one think that the GT category could even be given up because at least thirty LMH/LMDh would be ready, or almost, to get into action, a decidedly excellent number for a global series.

The next few months will be very hot, not only because of the sun in July and August, but also because there is a lot of irons in the fire from a sporting and political point of view to know who will race in the WEC 2025. One thing is sure: with all these cars the show will not be missed!