By Carlo Platella

2024 marks a turning point for the WEC, with the definitive retirement of the old GTEs replaced by the LMGT3s. The supplier of the new GT class is Goodyearwhich faced a decidedly complex challenge: developing a tyre for a wide range of vehicles, without favouring or disfavouring anyone. FormulaPassion met Mathias KippGoodyear Head of Car Racing EMEA, looking back at the bold development of the tyres for the new LMGT3 class.

The challenge

“This is a big challenge for us, as we work with so many different manufacturers”says Kipp. “Last year we did some very interesting testing work, making sure we got the right specifications right to ensure the right balance for all the cars. In fact, each car has different technical characteristics.such as weight distribution, due to the engine installation which can be front, mid or rear. I think we have arrived at a good balance for all platforms and that the teams appreciate a lot. In the first races everything worked correctly”.

Different weight distributions imply different balances, to be accommodated or compensated with the characteristics of the tires. Hence the difficulty for Goodyear to arrive at a specification that would not displease anyone: “We had to create a product that guaranteed everyone the same chances of winning. Ultimately it’s a matter of compromise. When we test with three different vehicle architectures we don’t tell the manufacturers which specification we will keep. Development happens in three phases: construction, mix and final validation. Our job is to find the best compromise.”

The result

Judging by the first feedback from teams and drivers, the objectives have been achieved. “The comments are very positive”reports Kipp. “At Le Mans it was possible to complete four consecutive stints without any degradationwhich means that the performance remains constant. They are very happy about this, because in driver changes, inheriting a car with degraded tyres is not the best”.

© Copyright: Moy / XPB Images

To obtain limited degradation it is necessary to give up a high performance peak, in a compromise that starts with the design and continues once the tyres are mounted on the car: “The teams could extract more performance if they pushed harder, but it’s an endurance race and they know they have to manage the tyres. Our job with the teams is to find the right set-up to extend the life of the tyres. […] A key aspect is that The more intense the communication between pilot and engineer, the better. Furthermore, the more transparent the relationship between our engineers and the technical department of each team, the more they are able to extract performance from the car and achieve good results”.

From the track to the road

Another challenge Goodyear has been called upon to face is the development of a tyre designed not to be preheated in the pits, in a championship where heaters remain prohibited. Kipp continues: “This started in 2022 and we knew what we were getting into. It was a big challenge. The development carried out in our laboratories aimed to find the most suitable compound to reach high temperatures. The grip does not only come from the compound, but also from the interaction with the construction. Another important thing is education: teams and drivers have to accept it. In the winter between 2022 and 2023 we did several tests with them, so that they were prepared and knew how to warm up the tyres quickly”.

© Copyright: Moy / XPB Images

The efforts paid off, as the development of a tire that did not require preheating allowed the skills learned to be transferred to other products destined for the market. Kipp concludes: “Road tires must be warmed up every day. In the tyre that we have just homologated for the 911 GT3 RSR there is part of the compound that we developed [per il WEC]. It is a tyre designed for the track and is one of the most obvious links between our racing and road compounds.”