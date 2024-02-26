Among the many new features that the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship has in store, there is also the long-awaited debut of the LMGT3 Class with Goodyear tyres.

After the exclusion of the LMP2 cars from the championship for space reasons, the American tire manufacturer remained in the series as supplier of the renewed GT category.

It is the first time that the GT3s will make their appearance in the series and it will also be a debut with this type of covering that the 9 brands involved have developed more and more intensely over the winter, continuing work that began in 2022.

The indications provided by the riders on the two dry compounds and the wet one were used by Goodyear technicians to collect information and data which will then also be useful for the road UUHPs.

Goodyear test in Monteblanco, Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: Goodyear

“Collaboration with experienced drivers is an integral part of the tire development process,” emphasized Mike McGregor, Goodyear Racing's Head of Endurance Racing.

“The track tests allow us to calibrate thousands of hours of simulated data and collect feedback from drivers on how to improve the overall feel and safety of the tire.”

“We would like to thank the drivers and manufacturers for their cooperation and preparation this season, and we look forward to seeing them battle it out this year.”

Goodyear test in Monteblanco, Porsche 911 GT3-R 992 Photo by: Goodyear

As far as the drivers are concerned, there was satisfaction on the part of the official representatives of the manufacturers who worked hard to develop the cars that they will then drive in the championship.

“Goodyear's development cycle has been amazing, they've done a great job providing a tire for every manufacturer that can handle a wide range of temperatures while remembering that you're not allowed to heat them,” says Richard Lietz of Porsche-Manthey EMA.

“It's the best you could ask for and I think the tire we have now is a good starting point; we're very satisfied.”

Michelle Gatting, who drives the Lamborghini of the Iron Dames, adds: “With the new Goodyears we will have double tread tyres. The plan for 2024 obviously involves thinking about the environment and being a little more eco-friendly; naturally this means using less tires”.

“That's why Goodyear provided one that can run for at least two hours. It's definitely different from what we're used to, but Goodyear worked very well. We have a great feeling with the tire and that gives us confidence when we're in the car “.

Goodyear test in Monteblanco, Ford Mustang GT3 Photo by: Goodyear

For Ford Performance there was Ben Barker, who will race the Proton Competition Mustang GT3: “The feeling with the rubber is very similar. The tire developed by Goodyear has a great feeling, to be honest, so I'm excited to try it again and on different circuits”.

Also for the 2024 season, Goodyear is once again offering the 'Wingfoot' award, already seen last year in the LMP2 class: in all races (plus the Mans where there are also these prototypes in addition to the grid) the driver who has completed the stint the best will receive an additional set of tyres, while at the end of the year the Champion will be rewarded with three sets to use during the Rookie Tests in Bahrain.

“It's fantastic to participate in the FIA ​​WEC once again, but with a different challenge as the sole tire supplier for the new LMGT3 category,” says Mathias Kipp, Goodyear Motorsport Sales Manager.

“We expect exciting racing across the field, and Qatar is a great place to get a first taste of the Class.”

“Participation in endurance races allows Goodyear to showcase its technologies and boost the development of the UUHP tire range for road use.”

“The LMGT3 is the perfect testbed for this activity, as well as providing a spectacle for enthusiasts around the world.”