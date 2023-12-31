Last November's 8 Hours of Bahrain marked the last outing for GTE cars following the FIA ​​and ACO's decision to drop the category from the WEC and European Le Mans Series next year.

GTEs have been a staple of the World Championship since the championship's rebirth in 2012, with numerous manufacturers, including Porsche, Ferrari, Ford, BMW and Corvette, building cars that comply with these regulations.

The GTE Pro category, in particular, was wildly popular among drivers and enthusiasts in the mid-to-late 2010s, but the class has suffered a dramatic decline even before the introduction of the Hypercar Class in 2021.

GTE Pro has been eliminated from the WEC at the end of the 2022 season, and GTE Am will also be dropped from the championship in favor of a new category with GT3 cars next year.

Although the difference between the GTE and GT3 is not that great in terms of performance, the GTE were designed more like thoroughbred racing cars and therefore were very attractive to professional drivers.

Matteo Cairoli, who took three GTE Am wins in the Porsche 911 RSR-19, said the new GT3 cars simply won't be as enjoyable to drive as previous versions.

“For me the GTE will certainly be the best GT car ever – the Como native declared to Motorsport.com – Of course the GT3 is also a pleasant car to drive, but the GTE is professional and therefore you have to adapt your driving style more than you do with a GT3.”

“I've enjoyed every single lap I've done over the last seven years and I'm a little sad to see the end of this fantastic car. For sure the LMGT3 Class will be exciting because there will be many manufacturers and cars. And I think the fight will always be lit”.

“But the driving pleasure will no longer be the same. The GT3s are more similar to a road car, while the GTEs are more of a prototype. As a spectacle it will be very nice, but the pleasure behind the wheel certainly isn't.”

Photo by: Alessio Morgese #83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Luis Perez Companc, Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera

Nicky Catsburg, who raced the BMW M8 GTE in both IMSA and WEC before joining Corvette in 2021 and winning at Le Mans this year, believes GTE Pro was even more competitive than LMP1 during its peak .

“I absolutely love the GTE class, it's probably been my favorite class in my entire career. These cars are real thoroughbred racing cars,” comments the Dutchman.

“If you look at GTE Pro, for me it was potentially the highest level of racing at all levels. I always thought that GTE Pro was the hardest class to win at Le Mans in terms of overall quality and number of cars”.

“It was a class I always wanted to be in and where I always wanted to compete with the best and I loved it madly. The GTE Am is a bit of a step down from the GTE Pro, but I still believe it's a class in which is extremely nice to run.”

“It's a shame to see it go and say goodbye. Of course GT3 will still be very exciting and very good to take on. There will be more cars and more opportunities.”

Cadillac driver Richard Westbrook enjoyed much success with GT cars on both sides of the Atlantic in the late 2010s, before returning to prototypes in recent years. The 48-year-old believes sportscar enthusiasts will remember the GTE Pro days at Le Mans for many years to come.

“Many people use the expression 'the golden era of GT racing,' and they're not wrong. If you look back at years like 2017, 2018 and 2019, there was a train of GTE Pro cars at Le Mans, 20 cars head to head for 24 hours,” says the Englishman.

“It was really a war with the manufacturers and everyone so close. There were the best brands competing. I was lucky enough to drive for four manufacturers in that period: Porsche, Corvette, Ford and Aston Martin.”

“It really was a special time, there's no doubt about it. Twenty years from now a father will tell his son the story of what Le Mans was like back then, and the child probably won't believe it! It was so close, a race intense from start to finish.”

Three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, André Lotterer has never been able to race in GTE Pro, but described these machines as “very exciting”.

“It's always like this when something ends and these were beautiful cars, very high-tech, very well developed and very exciting,” the Porsche star told Motorsport.com.

“If you look at the 911 RSR, it's such a good sounding, beautiful car, a successful car. It's a bit sad, to be honest, because people put so much effort into bringing them to the track and it was an iconic car for many years. If you think back to the early '70s, the RSR was already there. But that's the way it is, nothing lasts forever.”

TF Sport boss Tom Ferrier, whose team has achieved many successes with the Aston Martin Vantage, said the GTE cars enjoy a certain degree of exclusivity that will be missing next year.

However, he also believes that the new LMGT3 will open up the WEC to a large number of manufacturers who were previously unable to participate in the series due to the barriers to entry associated with the GTE classes.

“The GTE has always been an extraordinary class and has had a very exclusive atmosphere – Ferrier told Motorsport.com – I think many drivers and paying customers have always appreciated this aspect”.

“It was a special car that you could see racing at Le Mans and just in the WEC and the ELMS, but now it's obviously become a car that could be used anywhere. The downside is that it involves a lot of manufacturers for a lots of different brands, so there are positives and negatives.”

Over the course of his illustrious WEC career, Ben Keating, who also competed in IMSA, has driven six different GTE cars, from the SRT Viper in 2015 to the Corvette C8.R with which he won at Le Mans this year.

The American said he particularly liked the fact that the GTE regulations allowed each manufacturer to have a bespoke tire built in collaboration with Michelin, meaning they were able to extract maximum performance from each car. This is in stark contrast to GT3, where the cars mostly run on the same tyres.

“I liked the fact that Michelin tires were designed specifically for each individual car. It's an important thing to have a tire designed for your car, and the Michelins on the Corvette are different from those on Porsche, Ferrari or Aston Martin,” says the LMGTE AM sample.

That's a really important thing for the performance level of these cars. They were so well designed, whereas most GT3s are designed to be customer cars. All GTEs were designed to be professional-level race cars, with a little extra in every aspect. I liked them a lot.”

“It's definitely a skill you have to develop, and it's been a lot of fun to build up the ability to be fast in these cars.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg

One of the biggest complaints related to GT3 cars is that they are equipped with an anti-lock system as per the regulations. While this greatly helps gentleman drivers, many believe that ABS should not be present in professional championships such as the WEC and that it removes an important element of differentiation between drivers.”

Asked his opinion on the move from GTE to GT3 cars, Christian Ried, who has competed in every GTE Am race since the inception of the current WEC in 2012, told Motorsport.com: “I love GTE, more than GT3 .Surely it's a good idea to have racing cars with ABS, especially in the amateur categories, but for me WEC is the highest level of GTE and all the Pro and Am drivers here are really top level, I'm sure they can drive a real racing car without ABS”.

Speaking of ABS, Cairoli added: “ABS is something that I personally don't like having. But it's part of the car and the regulation, so we have to adapt. All in all it's easier because you can play with the car more, it allows you to make more mistakes without losing much.”

“ABS helps you a lot and I think that from a gentleman's point of view it is the right solution. But for a professional driver, for sure, the difference made in braking and with ABS, the gap will be much less wide between everyone”.