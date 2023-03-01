La Jota presented the livery of the Porsche with which it will take part in the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

As known, the 963 LMDh of the English team will be delivered between April and May, so for the moment the trio formed by Will Stevens/Yifei Ye/António Félix Da Costa will race in the LMP2 Class with the Oreca 07-Gibson.

After announcing Hertz sponsorship, Jota has also reached an agreement with the clothing brand founded by NFL player Tom Brady, which appears on car #38 in a color scheme designed by Singer to celebrate the Centenary of the 24h of Le Mans .

The base is gold, with black fin, Jota red band on the nose and white inserts on the central front bodywork and in the side pods.

Jota directors Sam Hignett and David Clark commented: “With the support of our new partners, we move up to the Hypercar Class to race against some of the biggest car manufacturers in the world.”

Jota Sport, Porsche 963 LMDh Photo by: Jota Sport

“We have a strong and experienced crew and, as one of the few private entrants in the category, we keep the spirit of Le Mans alive and can’t wait to get on track.”

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr was also pleased: “Our sponsorship of Hertz Team JOTA marks the company’s return to top-level motorsports and underscores Hertz’s commitment to speed, reliability and innovation, both on and off the track.”

“We look forward to partnering with the Brady brand and Singer to engage our customers and millions of racing fans during the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season.”

Brady added, “I’ve been a huge motor racing fan for a long time, and for Brady to now be part of Hertz Team Jota as the future of motorsports apparel and design is an incredibly exciting opportunity.”

“Brady and Hertz are great brands that stand out for their teamwork, determination and offering a seamless experience, making this partnership perfect.”