The US team has revealed that a decision has not yet been made on its participation in the Fuji and Bahrain races, in September and November respectively, with its Glickenhaus 007 entered for the entire championship.

According to team founder Jim Glickenhaus, the decision hinges on whether the Glickenhaus Racing team finds sponsorship to continue its programme.

“We haven’t made any decisions; we can’t say we will be at Fuji and Bahrain as we are still working on it,” he told Motorsport.com.

“What has to happen is that we find a serious sponsor who will allow us to do the rest of this year and move towards 2024, as well as develop an evo version of the car, so that we can remain competitive”.

“We’re close to doing that, but we’ll either get the support we need or we won’t. I think we have huge potential that a sponsor would be able to tap into.”

Glickenhaus dropped out of the 2022 WEC last year, following her most competitive performance since entering the series in 2021, when she missed a clear chance of victory at Monza with a turbo failure.

She later committed to returning for this year only in December.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla, Nathanael Berthon Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Glickenhaus insisted that missing the final two races would not affect the team’s chances of entering the WEC next season.

“We are still on good terms with the WEC and have kept them informed,” he said. “They have been very supportive of our efforts.”

A decision on Glickenhaus’ participation in the last two races could be imminent. After all, the loading of the material for the 6 Hours of Fuji, scheduled for 10 September, will leave by sea next Wednesday.

Glickenhaus reiterated that participation in the WEC offers less value to his fledgling road car brand, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, than participation in the Nurburgring 24 Hours and Baja 1000 with road-going versions of his SCG004C GT car and Boot off-roader.

“It’s still too early to talk about riders for Fuji and Bahrain, should the team travel to Asia for the final round of the WEC,” explained Glickenhaus.

He also stressed that Ryan Briscoe remains part of the squad even though he was replaced by Nathanael Berthon for last weekend’s 6 Hours of Monza.

Briscoe will be in Glickenhaus’ service at this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, where he will drive HK Motorcars’ 007, which ran as #709 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Berthon was crewed in car #708 alongside Romain Dumas and Olivier Pla at Monza, having made his team debut in the second car at Le Mans last month.