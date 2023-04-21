Motorsport is certainly very expensive, whether it’s a job, a passion or a hobby. There are no doubts about this, but they come out when sometimes you exaggerate.

We often try to put limits on expenses (Formula 1 is trying), but when very important and well-off manufacturers are involved, it is always difficult to keep spending out of your wallet at bay.

Then when these manufacturers find themselves being challenged by small entrepreneurs and manufacturers, the question inevitably comes to the surface and is greatly amplified, as in the case of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, where major brands such as Ferrari, Toyota, Porsche, Peugeot and Cadillac have built their respective prototypes enjoying many resources, while Glickenhaus Racing and ByKolles Racing (which lines up the Vanwall brand) do what they can.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

And of course the problem could not fail to be highlighted by the acrobatic Jim Glickenhaus, who always has something very interesting to say by hitting the point of the question without going through the back door.

“For us, racing in the FIA ​​WEC is truly a fantastic adventure, but I remember that in the past at Le Mans, in addition to absolute success, a prize called the Index of Economic Performance was given to those who obtained the best result with the least expense. Let’s say that the our goal is to win this one,” said the American entrepreneur in Portimão, where the last round of the top endurance series took place.

“Honestly, in motorsport we are the ones who have spent the least on the results we have achieved. And this is a problem, there are teams that have spent much more money just to carry out tests than we have spent on designing, engineering with the engineers, build and race for 3 years with our car. That’s tough.”

Glickenhaus was aware before and is aware even now that the challenge undertaken together with Podium Advanced Technologies is the classic ‘David vs. Goliath’, but he keeps his head held high thinking that his small team in its third year in the WEC already has placements at points and the podium at Le Mans 2022.

“Every morning we go to work giving our best, continuing to learn even on tracks like Portimão, which isn’t suitable for our 007 LMH, the most suitable car for Le Mans. At Spa, on the other hand, I think we’ll do better, but we’ll continue to work hard anyway.” deeply”.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla Photo by: Paul Foster

Finally Jim, as a road car manufacturer, also comments on the global situation of the automotive world, currently in a phase of uncertainty which sees political battles on the type of engines to be used in the future to have less environmental impact.

“It’s an interesting economic period in the world, just look at the decisions they have taken in France on the retirement age and what they have unleashed”.

“And then there is a sort of virtual war by politicians on cars with internal combustion engines. Everyone says that the solution is electric, while we are convinced that hydrogen cells are better in the future. In fact, our company is moving on that”.

“In general, what we do is build and sell cars, but we like racing in the WEC, the Bajas or the Nürburgring. That’s who we are.”