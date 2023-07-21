Team founder Jim Glickenhaus has made good on his promise not to continue entering the series this year with his 007 LMH without a sponsor to lend him a hand.

With no financing being able to be secured before the cargo departed by sea this week for the Asian leg of the WEC, which includes the 6 Hours of Fuji on 10 September and then the eight-hour round in Bahrain on 4 November, the painful and inevitable decision has come.

Glickenhaus hasn’t ruled out the possibility of re-entering the WEC for the grand finale in Bahrain, but appeared pessimistic that sponsorship could be found in time.

Jim Glickenhaus, Glickenhaus Racing Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“As I said before, if we can’t find a serious sponsorship that allows us to continue this year satisfactorily and continue into next year, then there’s no point in moving forward,” Glickenhaus explained to Motorsport.com.

“Bahrain is still a possibility for us, because we are still talking to some people. But if we can’t find something for that date, I would say it’s pretty unlikely that something will come up for next year too; anyway it’s not over until it’s over.”

The US competitor had chosen to skip Fuji and Bahrain as well last year and only committed to returning in 2023 in December by presenting a full season entry and has fielded a second 007 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Glickenhaus also stressed that it is increasingly difficult for independent teams to compete with the growing number of major manufacturers competing in the WEC’s Hypercar class.

“When we entered the WEC it was one thing and now it’s another: it seems that all the manufacturers in the world want to participate. I think the days of private individuals are numbered”.

Glickenhaus stressed the importance of developing the 007 and using some of the five tokens allowed for updates to each car over the 5-year homologation period.

“But I don’t want to become cannon fodder for Toyota and Ferrari,” he added, pointing out that these manufacturers have won the five WEC races held so far.

A return to the Nurburgring 24 Hours with Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus’ 004C GT is slated for 2024, after the team opted to sit out this year’s race to concentrate on the WEC programme.

“The Nurburgring makes more sense to us, because it promotes the car we’re building for the road. The cost, of course, is also much lower.”