The new 2023 challenge for Antonio Giovinazzi is called the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and above all Hypercar.

After his adventure as owner in Formula 1, where he will however remain engaged as a reserve, Ferrari chose him to compose the crew of the brand new 499P #51 together with the GTE PRO World Champions, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

For ‘Giovi’ it is certainly something new and to be discovered, but the presence of two top-level teammates and the fact that he was immediately involved in the development tests of the LMH that the Prancing Horse lines up in collaboration with the AF Corse team they are excellent foundations from which to start the work.

“The first thing I thought when I saw the 499P was ‘Wow!’. I found myself in front of a wonderful prototype from Maranello, something that hasn’t been seen for half a century. It was an emotion that is difficult for me to express in words. I tested the car on the track, it’s beautiful to drive,” he explained in an interview with the official WEC website.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

The Apulian had already made a very good appearance in 2018 at the 24h of Le Mans with the 488 GTE, going very fast and learning more about the world of endurance, which he then touched firsthand in other series.

“My first 24 Hours of Le Mans, in 2018, is a memory that I keep in my heart, it was beautiful. I haven’t forgotten the driving hours in the evening and at night, the difference in speed with the prototypes was considerable and you had to stay a lot be careful”.

“This time my perspective will change: I’ll be aboard the 499P in the fastest category. And this year, with the race’s centenary and Ferrari’s return to the premier class after 50 years, it will be something special.”

“I’m also very happy to be back in the WEC: I have good memories of the races I’ve done in the past in this championship, also due to the good results obtained. The particularity of endurance races is the fact that you share the car with two drivers: it’s a extremely important aspect of this sport”.

“I know I’m part of a great team and I feel honored to be able to compete with Alessandro and James: they both have a lot of experience in the WEC and I feel really at ease with them. And coming back together with Ferrari to compete for the overall victory is something exciting, can’t wait to be in Sebring.”

Ferrari 499P at Sebring Photo by: Ferrari

And speaking of Sebring: this week Giovinazzi was again in Florida to test the 499P on the tricky track that will open the 2023 season, gathering new information and data to be as well prepared as possible for the debut.

But a Hypercar, moreover hybrid and as sophisticated as the one from Maranello, is not an easy car to set up and there are many unknowns. So also for the boy from Martina Franca it is clear that the primary objective will be to proceed in small steps to then reach the top.

“Over the years I’ve had the pleasure of driving many cars, in different championships. However, the Hypercar represents something new to me and I’m excited about this new challenge. The goal is always to get the best possible result, But I know it won’t be easy.”

“When you make your debut with a new car, there are many challenges: starting with reliability, which is a key factor in endurance races. We will start with humility, aware that we are making our debut in this category and that we still have a lot of work to do” .

“Also, in the WEC 2023 line-up, there are many very strong riders that I am looking forward to competing against. I also hope that we will be able to give our fans something to get excited about.”

“Manufacturers who have already gained experience in the category are the ones we want to fight with, but in the end we have to focus on ourselves. We want to improve the car and its reliability, then when we feel ready, we’ll aim to give it a shot!”

Ferrari 499P at Sebring Photo by: Ferrari

Finally, two red circles could not be missing from Giovinazzi’s personal calendar, regarding the two most awaited races of the season.

“One is clearly Le Mans, as I said before. The other is Monza, because it’s the home race for both me and Ferrari.”