In the first two races of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season, Antonio Giovinazzi has already discovered a lot of things to work on.

You learn from mistakes and even in the Ferrari house they are aware of it, while we slowly try to grow and make the 499P grow, which has already obtained a Pole Position and two podiums at its debut.

The Apulian, who shares the cockpit of the #51 with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, had been one of the first to preach calm and patience, as well as humility in this new journey with the Hypercar of the Prancing Horse, and in Portimao, in a table roundabout with the journalists present – including Motorsport.com – took stock of the situation.

“We started in July and at Sebring we showed up on the grid without knowing what our real level was – says Giovinazzi – The goal is to get closer and put more pressure on the Toyotas in the next races. Personally, I’ve arrived in a completely new world, where I had only raced a couple of times in 2016 and 2018, but in different categories”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Coming from F1, what differences did you find?

“Certainly compared to F1 or other championships I’ve been in, it has some differences, such as sharing the cockpit with two other drivers. There are many aspects to take care of, such as tire wear when you give the car to your partner, which can allow him to go fast and get a good result. It’s a different approach, but I’m really enjoying myself.”

Are you thinking of returning to Formula 1 one day?

“In life you never know, now I’m focused on this commitment and I’m really proud to be part of the Ferrari project and this new chapter for both of us. I want to do well here and try to win.”

Is the team smaller than in F1?

“The team isn’t that small, already in the tests there were several of us in the garage. They’re all very professional, but we’re also talking about Ferrari, which always does it 100% when it commits itself to a new challenge. We’re aware of the pressure that there’s about us from the people and the fans, but there’s a lot of people I’ve already worked with in F1 here and the sensations are great.”

Antonio Giovinazzi, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

How do you rate your level against rivals?

“Already in Sebring we saw that our weak point was tire degradation in the second stint, in Portimao we tried something different, but still we have to be happy with where we are at the moment. Porsche and Cadillac we managed to beat them in the first race , we knew that Toyota would be faster than us due to their enormous experience. We must continue to work like this with us in mind, with the aim of putting more pressure on them.”

However, Sebring’s debut was positive…

“For us it was the very first race and there were many things to discover, such as the strategy and the working methodology. Some team members were new and had never set foot on the track! But I think it went quite well, one The car went on to the podium after achieving Pole Position. We have to learn from the mistakes we made so as not to repeat them in the future, reacting and trying to do better and better.”

What does Toyota have more than you?

“I think their strong point is experience in this type of race, something we lack. With the Sebring Pole we had confirmation that our car is fast, now we need to improve on tire degradation, but before the big Spa will also be there at Le Mans, so the goal is to grow step by step”.

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

“As I said, I think that at Sebring we saw that the 499P is already a pretty fast car, so much so that Antonio Fuoco took Pole Position. This is already a positive starting point. In terms of race pace, we’re not as strong as the Toyota, but I think it’s also normal when you’re just starting out. We didn’t know exactly what our level was, now we are aware of it and aware of where and how we can work. It’s something we have to do constantly and continuously to do in so that the team goes in the right direction, we are in an endurance championship where racing is not like sprint racing. You have to find something to be competitive even in terms of pace.”

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

What are your commitments before Le Mans?

“Next week we have the 6h of Spa, after that there won’t be much time, but we’ll try to do some tests in view of the 24h. Let’s see”.

Some of your teammates come from GT and you from F1: what can you teach them and what can you learn in turn?

“I think the team is very strong and I’m very happy to be with these guys, who have won races and titles. I’m trying to learn how to manage tires and races, while I learned from F1 the one related to the hybrid. Yes It’s about putting everything together, but I’m convinced it can be done well.”

Do you think who has driven a GT has an advantage over those who come from single-seaters?

“It’s hard to say, let’s say this car is in the middle of the road. There’s definitely more downforce and power, but when you’re in the cockpit, the work is the same, more or less. So I guess there’s no advantage over to another as a driver, we are on 50 and 50”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

You have said several times that you were starting “humble”, but how difficult is it to do so with all the pressure that comes from the outside?

“When you race for Ferrari there’s always pressure, regardless of the championship or category you’re in! But that’s okay, you just need to translate it into positive energy to improve the car and yourself.”

From a driver’s point of view, where do you think you need to improve together with the car?

“For me, it’s a different championship with a different type of car. There’s a lot more traffic and you find yourself doing 5-6 overtakings in one lap. In F1, I sometimes did them in a GP. You have to be careful of the lines and how you set up the corners when you’re among the others.Then there’s also the aspect of tire management, we’re all trying to do our best, even if at the moment it’s too early to say what the right direction to take is. but we are figuring it out gradually”.