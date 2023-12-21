Isotta Fraschini completed the 2023 test session with the Tipo 6 LMH-C which will debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season.

Last week the Milanese Hypercar was involved in a night test to fine-tune the lighting system, while the last outing on the track took place in Portugal.

Those spent at Estoril were two intense days, in which Team Duqueine was able to take charge of the hybrid prototype and begin the collaboration with the technicians of Michelotto Engineering, after the stormy abandonment of the Vector Sport.

In addition to the French team which will be the official bearer of Isotta Fraschini in the Hypercar Class with car #11, Alex García also made his first appearance on the Portuguese track, assisted by the expert Jean-Karl Vernay who will be his teammate for the year next.

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini #11 Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C: Alex Garcia

The newly elected 'Rookie of the Year 2023' of the European Le Mans Series and the Frenchman worked on long runs to simulate the various phases of the race, while the team tried to work on possible interventions that may be necessary during the championship events .

“We are all very satisfied, it was a super productive session! We were lucky enough to enjoy beautiful weather which allowed us to run the car as it should. We continued to improve the car's settings and all the systems work well “, explained Vernay, who then also said something about the new colleague.

“It was also Alejandro's first time behind the wheel of the Tipo 6 LMH-Competizione and it was a great opportunity for me and our team of expert engineers to introduce him to this new adventure. We are looking forward to the next tests and the first race in Qatar!”

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini #11 Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C: Jean-Karl Vernay, Alex Garcia

At the end of the two days, where lap times and the car's maximum performance were not on the list of works, more than 1200km had been put together without any major hitches reported.

“I am very satisfied with the first test done by the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine team, it was also Alex García's first time driving a hypercar and he behaved in a very professional manner, assisted by Jean-Karl Vernay”, declared Claudio Berro, Sports Director of Isotta Fraschini Duqueine.

“The Portuguese two-day event was characterized by several long runs in which the car performed perfectly, which allowed us to gather a lot of information on the tires and on the set-up and aerodynamic settings.”