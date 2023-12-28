A pole position on its absolute debut in the FIA ​​WEC was the “visiting card” of the Ferrari 499P #50, which set the fastest qualifying time in the first round at Sebring.

A result replicated at Le Mans when Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen signed the Hyperpole. Results which, together with the four podiums of the season, allowed the crew to finish third in the Drivers' championship ranking, and to contribute to Ferrari's second place in the Constructors' ranking.

“Sebring and Le Mans will remain two special weekends for me – says Fuoco, author of the qualifying laps which earned him first place both in the United States and in France – In America we showed up after half a century with a Ferrari prototype: there were many unknowns, because for the first time we were comparing ourselves with the competitors, and starting first in the race was an excellent starting point”.

“At Le Mans we had all the spotlights on us: when I got out of the 499P with a pole position in my 'pocket' I felt truly euphoric.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

The driver, who grew up sportingly in the Ferrari Driver Academy, was able to best extract the potential of the Prancing Horse's Hypercar: what was the secret?

“I admit that my strong point has never been the 'dry' lap, but this year we worked a lot on every aspect related to qualifying and I improved a lot, as well as in my race pace.”

“2024? It will be an even more complex season, considering that the number of registered Hypercars will increase, so starting in front of everyone could be even more decisive.”

Competing in endurance is an exercise that involves not only the search for the best performance, but also optimal interaction with teammates, as Molina underlines.

“The concept of teamwork is essential. With Antonio we had already gained experience in 2022, concluding the year in the FIA ​​WEC with the victory in Bahrain on the Ferrari 488 GTE: this year, therefore, it was a question of continuing a path already started by improving further”.

The Spanish driver born in 1989 adds: “With Nicklas, however, the journey was in fact at the beginning and we immediately found an excellent understanding. The balance within the crew, both in the case of 499P number 50 and 51, is an essential key that allowed us to express the car's potential.”

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot The fans

Among the most exciting images of the year, Nielsen chooses the red “tide” under the podium in Monza, when in the height of summer the drivers of the 499P #50 finished second in the fifth round of the season.

“We felt the warmth of the 65,000 spectators in the stands, many of whom dressed in red and waving flags with the Prancing Horse,” recalls the Dane born in 1997.

“Competing with a Ferrari on the most famous and historic Italian circuit and witnessing that final track invasion gave me great joy.”