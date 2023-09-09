Uncertain weather in qualifying on the slopes of Mount Fuji, as in the best tradition of the Japanese trip. The experience of the home men plays an important role, with Kamui Kobayashi being the one anticipates the arrival of rain, printing the time that earned Toyota #7 pole position. Instead, he fights on the edge of thousandths in the other classes. Philip Hanson is first with United Autosport #22 in Lmp2, while the LMGTE-Am class is still dominated by Corvettes, with Ben Keating on pole.

Hypercars

The premier category is the last to take to the track, finding the asphalt now dried out by the Lmp2 and LMGT-Ams. However, the conditions proved to be prohibitive for the drivers, who had difficulty getting the tires up to temperature. While the opponents complete preparation laps, the first to attempt to attack the clock is Kamui Kobayashi, who stops the clock at 1’27”794”’. The time earned the Japanese the pole position, since the arrival of rain in the final stages prevented the competition from fully expressing their potential on hot tyres.

Brendon Hartley was second, more than six tenths behind his teammate, thus completing the all-Toyota front row in his home race. Third and fourth will start the two Penske Porsches, with Kevin Estre and Frédréric Makowiecki respectively. Alex Lynn’s Cadillac precedes in fifth position the two Ferraris, with James Calado’s #51 ahead of Nicklas Nielsen’s #50. Finally, the two Peugeots did poorly. Thanks to the early threshold for hybrid activation the 9X8s had the potential for a strong result, but both Mikkel Jensen and Loic Duval went wide into Turn 1 on their first attempt. The arrival of the rain then prevented the French hypercars from improving beyond tenth and eleventh position.

LMP2

In the second class, pole position is held by United Autosport #22. Philip Hanson clocked a time of 1’32”182”, prevailing by just 91 thousandths over Louis Deletraz, at the wheel of the WRT #41 at the top of the world rankings. Oliver Jarvis qualified in third place with United Autosport #23. The strategy implemented by is interesting Inter Europol, winners at Le Mans and currently second in the world championship standings. After some very competitive first laps, Albert Costa returns to the pits to change tyres, dropping him in the standings. The Spaniard removes himself from the penultimate position at the very last attempt, but is unable to go beyond fifth position. Bad finally the two Premas. The #9 is eighth with Bent Viscaal, while the #63 driven by Andrea Caldarelli will start from tenth place.

LMGTE-Am

The GTEs are the first to open the track, encountering still damp asphalt wet from a light rain. Teams and drivers opt for different strategies, with half the field exiting the pits on wet tires and the other half on slicks. The latter, however, were forced to change their minds immediately, returning to the pits to switch to the dry compounds. The session is a succession of laps in constant improvement as the track progressively dries out.

The protagonists are once again Ben Keating with the official Corvette, already world champions, and Sarah Bovy aboard the Iron Deams Porsche. Keating came out on top with a time of 1’38”338”, preceding Bovy by just 35 thousandths. Satoshi Hoshino, with the Aston Martin #777 of D’Station Racing, is third, trailing by more than half a second. The first of the Ferraris was fifth, with the AF Corse #21 driven by Hiroshi Koizumi. Fuji’s six-hour race will start at 4 am Italian time.