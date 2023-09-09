Toyota also achieved the best time at the end of Free Practice 3 of the Fuji 6h, the penultimate seasonal event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship which will now see the protagonists of the series face Qualifications.

In Japan the morning was once again wet and at the start of the 60′ session everyone put on rain tires on a wet circuit, which however dried along the way allowing the use of slicks.

The GR010 Hybrid #7 of Conway/Kobayashi/Lopez finishes on top with a time of 1’30″068, trimming 0″4 on the Peugeot #94 of Duval/Menezes/Vandoorne, while the Porsche 963 confirms its competitiveness behind the 9X8 Private #38 by Jota in the hands of Da Costa/Stevens/Ye, who beats the second Peugeot driven by Di Resta/Vergne/Jensen (#93).

Mixed conditions that were also exploited to the fullest by the other Porsche customer, the #99 of Proton Competition driven by the Jani/Bruni/Tincknell trio which placed itself in the Top5 immediately ahead of the Ferrari #51 of Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi, delayed by 0 “7 from the front and with the #8 Toyota of Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa behind.

In Top5 we also find the Cadillac #2 of Westbrook/Lynn/Bamber and the official Porsches managed by Team Penske for Cameron/Christensen/Makowiecki (#5) and Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor (#6), the latter above the second delay from the leader.

The Hypercar classification is completed by the Ferrari #50 driven by Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen and the Vanwall #4 prepared by ByKolles Racing for Guerrieri/Vautier/De Oliveira.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Andy Chan

In the LMP2 Class, United Autosports emerged, with the Oreca #23 driven by Pierson/Jarvis/Hanley in front in 1’34″258 and its twin #22 driven by Lubin/Hanson/Albuquerque third at 0″3.

The cars of the Anglo-American team are divided by the Alpine #36 of Vaxivière/Milesi/Canal, while the Vector Sport #10 (Cullen/Kaiser/Aubry) and the Prema #9 (Ugran/Correa/Viscaal) are confirmed in the Top5, beating the #34 of Inter Europol Competition (Smiechowski/Scherer/Costa).

The WRT Team finished with gaps of more than half a second and the #31 of Gelael/Habsburg/Frijns sixth followed by the #41 of Andrade/Kubica/Delétraz, with the Alpine #35 (Negrao/Rojas/Caldwell) and the Prema # 63 (Caldarelli/Pin/Kvyat). Jota’s #28 (Heinemeier-Hansson/Fittipaldi/Rasmussen) drops to the bottom of the standings with a delay of 1″5.

The AF Corse Ferrari #54 driven in front by Davide Rigon in 1’39″074 confirmed its form in the LMGTE AM Class, but Francesco Castellacci shivered when he was hit by the Oreca #34 at the end of the straight.

The #777 Aston Martin of D’Station Racing-TF Sport (Hoshino/Fujii/Stevenson) moved up to second place with a gap of 0″186 overtaking the #77 Porsche of Dempsey-Proton Racing (Ried/Pedersen/Andlauer), while the #33 Corvette of the Keating/Varrone/Catsburg Champions finally shows up, obtaining fourth place after hiding from the very first bars.

In the Top5 there is also the Ferrari #57 of Kessel Racing-Car Guy (Kimura/Huffaker/Miyata) with behind the Porsche #60 of Iron Lynx (Schiavoni/Cressoni/Picariello) and the Aston Martin #98 of NorthWest AMR-Heart Of Racing in the hands of James/Mancinelli/Riberas, ahead of the cars over a second behind.

The Top10 is completed by the Porsche #85 of the Iron Dames (Bovy/Gatting/Frey) and #86 of GR Racing (Wainwright/Barker/Pera), and the Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF Sport (Al Harthy/Dinan/Eastwood) .

At the back of the group remain the other two Ferraris of AF Corse, #21 of Koizumi/Mann/Cozzolino and #83 of Rovera/Wadoux/Pérez Companc, and the Porsche #56 of Project 1-AO (Hyett/Jeannette/Cairoli), protagonist of a spin without consequences.

The program continues with the Qualifications scheduled from 7.40 am Italian time.