As widely announced, the rain was the great protagonist this morning in Japan, where the Ferraris obtained the one-two at the end of Free Practice 1 of the Fuji 6h at the absolute level and in the Hypercar class.
The 499Ps kick off the weekend of the penultimate event of the FIA World Endurance Championship looking down on everyone, with the Red #50 driven by Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen taking the lead in 1’35″649 thanks to the closing time trial on dry tires from the Calabrian, who preceded the #51 driven by Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi by 2″6.
The session began with rather treacherous conditions, then the intensity of the perturbation decreased over the 90′ and in the final stages most of the competitors tried to mount slick tyres. Among other things, it is still too early to draw conclusions, also because the forecasts – albeit improving – still show the storm ‘Yun-yeung’ is lurking.
Meanwhile, Peugeot also takes advantage of the latest laps to improve with the 9X8 #94 driven by Duval/Menezes/Vandoorne which rises to third place 3″ from the leader, closely followed by the Porsche 963 LMDh of Team Penske driven by Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor ( #6) and Cameron/Christensen/Makowiecki (#5).
The Toyota landlords instead limited themselves to obtaining the sixth and seventh time with the GR010 Hybrid #7 of Conway/Kobayashi/Lopez ahead of the #8 of Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa, while in the overall Top10 with wider delays we find the Peugeot # 93 of Di Resta/Jensen/Vergne and the #2 Cadillac of Westbrook/Lynn/Bamber.
The privateer Porsches of Proton Competition (#99 Jani/Bruni/Tincknell) and Jota (#38 Da Costa/Stevens/Ye) are at the bottom of the category, followed by bottom-up Vanwall (#4 Guerrieri/Vautier/De Oliveira).
Among the 963 customers, in 11th place overall, the Oreca 28 of Jota (Heinemeier-Hansson/Fittipaldi/Rasmussen) takes the lead in Class LMP2 obtaining a time of 1’40″781 which keeps it well ahead of the #9 by Prema (Ugran/Correa/Viscaal), while the #23 of United Autosports (Pierson/Jarvis/Hanley) is third, by a whisker better than the #10 of Vector Sport (Cullen/Kaiser/Aubry).
Top5 for the 07-Gibson #34 of Inter Europol Competition (Smiechowski/Scherer/Costa), who is followed by the #36 of Alpine (Vaxivière/Milesi/Canal), the #22 of United Autosports (Lubin/Hanson/Albuquerque ) and the two Orecas of Team WRT led by Gelael/Habsburg/Frijns (#31) and Andrade/Kubica/Delétraz (#41) who are more than 3″ behind the leader.
The #63 of Prema (Caldarelli/Pin/Kvyat) and the #35 of Alpine (Negrao/Rojas/Caldwell) complete the standings much further away.
In the LMGTE AM class, the finale with asphalt less wet than the start was exploited to the fullest by the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche #77 which Ried/pedersen/Andlauer put in the lead in 1’43″538, pushing hard and trimming a heavy gap at the rivals.
First of these are Flohr/Castellacci/Rigon with the AF Corse Ferrari #54 almost 4″, by a few cents ahead of the Project 1-AO Porsche #56 (Hyett/Jeannette/Cairoli) – back in the splendid ‘Rexy’ livery – and the AF Corse Ferrari #83 (Rovera/Wadoux/Pérez Companc).
In Top5 here are the local idols of D’Station Racing-TF Sport armed with the Aston Martin #777 driven by Hoshino/Fujii/Stevenson, followed by the returning Vantage #98 of NorthWest AMR-Heart Of Racing in the hands of James/Mancinelli/Riberas.
The #21 Ferrari of AF Corse (Koizumi/Mann/Cozzolino) was seventh ahead of the Porsches of Iron Lynx (#60 Schiavoni/Cressoni/Picariello), GR Racing (#86 Wainwright/Barker/Pera) and Iron Dames (#85 Bovy /Gatting/Frey) to round out the Top10.
At the bottom of the standings are the #57 Ferrari of Kessel Racing-Car Guy (#57 Kimura/Huffaker/Miyata), the #33 Corvette of the new Champions Keating/Varrone/Catsburg and the #25 Aston Martin of ORT by TF Sport (Al Harthy/Dinan/Eastwood).
Free Practice 2 is scheduled at 8.30 am Italian time, always over a distance of 90′.
