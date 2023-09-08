As widely announced, the rain was the great protagonist this morning in Japan, where the Ferraris obtained the one-two at the end of Free Practice 1 of the Fuji 6h at the absolute level and in the Hypercar class.

The 499Ps kick off the weekend of the penultimate event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship looking down on everyone, with the Red #50 driven by Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen taking the lead in 1’35″649 thanks to the closing time trial on dry tires from the Calabrian, who preceded the #51 driven by Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi by 2″6.

The session began with rather treacherous conditions, then the intensity of the perturbation decreased over the 90′ ​​and in the final stages most of the competitors tried to mount slick tyres. Among other things, it is still too early to draw conclusions, also because the forecasts – albeit improving – still show the storm ‘Yun-yeung’ is lurking.

Meanwhile, Peugeot also takes advantage of the latest laps to improve with the 9X8 #94 driven by Duval/Menezes/Vandoorne which rises to third place 3″ from the leader, closely followed by the Porsche 963 LMDh of Team Penske driven by Estre/Lotterer/Vanthoor ( #6) and Cameron/Christensen/Makowiecki (#5).

The Toyota landlords instead limited themselves to obtaining the sixth and seventh time with the GR010 Hybrid #7 of Conway/Kobayashi/Lopez ahead of the #8 of Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa, while in the overall Top10 with wider delays we find the Peugeot # 93 of Di Resta/Jensen/Vergne and the #2 Cadillac of Westbrook/Lynn/Bamber.

The privateer Porsches of Proton Competition (#99 Jani/Bruni/Tincknell) and Jota (#38 Da Costa/Stevens/Ye) are at the bottom of the category, followed by bottom-up Vanwall (#4 Guerrieri/Vautier/De Oliveira).

Among the 963 customers, in 11th place overall, the Oreca 28 of Jota (Heinemeier-Hansson/Fittipaldi/Rasmussen) takes the lead in Class LMP2 obtaining a time of 1’40″781 which keeps it well ahead of the #9 by Prema (Ugran/Correa/Viscaal), while the #23 of United Autosports (Pierson/Jarvis/Hanley) is third, by a whisker better than the #10 of Vector Sport (Cullen/Kaiser/Aubry).

Top5 for the 07-Gibson #34 of Inter Europol Competition (Smiechowski/Scherer/Costa), who is followed by the #36 of Alpine (Vaxivière/Milesi/Canal), the #22 of United Autosports (Lubin/Hanson/Albuquerque ) and the two Orecas of Team WRT led by Gelael/Habsburg/Frijns (#31) and Andrade/Kubica/Delétraz (#41) who are more than 3″ behind the leader.

The #63 of Prema (Caldarelli/Pin/Kvyat) and the #35 of Alpine (Negrao/Rojas/Caldwell) complete the standings much further away.

In the LMGTE AM class, the finale with asphalt less wet than the start was exploited to the fullest by the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche #77 which Ried/pedersen/Andlauer put in the lead in 1’43″538, pushing hard and trimming a heavy gap at the rivals.

First of these are Flohr/Castellacci/Rigon with the AF Corse Ferrari #54 almost 4″, by a few cents ahead of the Project 1-AO Porsche #56 (Hyett/Jeannette/Cairoli) – back in the splendid ‘Rexy’ livery – and the AF Corse Ferrari #83 (Rovera/Wadoux/Pérez Companc).

In Top5 here are the local idols of D’Station Racing-TF Sport armed with the Aston Martin #777 driven by Hoshino/Fujii/Stevenson, followed by the returning Vantage #98 of NorthWest AMR-Heart Of Racing in the hands of James/Mancinelli/Riberas.

The #21 Ferrari of AF Corse (Koizumi/Mann/Cozzolino) was seventh ahead of the Porsches of Iron Lynx (#60 Schiavoni/Cressoni/Picariello), GR Racing (#86 Wainwright/Barker/Pera) and Iron Dames (#85 Bovy /Gatting/Frey) to round out the Top10.

At the bottom of the standings are the #57 Ferrari of Kessel Racing-Car Guy (#57 Kimura/Huffaker/Miyata), the #33 Corvette of the new Champions Keating/Varrone/Catsburg and the #25 Aston Martin of ORT by TF Sport (Al Harthy/Dinan/Eastwood).

Free Practice 2 is scheduled at 8.30 am Italian time, always over a distance of 90′.

FIA WEC – Fuji 6h: Free Practice 1