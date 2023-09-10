Porsche’s great race at the 6h of Fuji, the penultimate seasonal event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, continues at the end of the fourth hour, always spent under a cloudy sky with a few rays of sunshine making their way every now and then when we are already over the turning point.

In the Hypercar Class, the fight that is developing in the Hypercar Class is beautiful, where the 963 #6 of Team Penske remained in the lead even in the driving shift of Kévin Estre, who gritted his teeth while keeping the Toyotas #7 and # behind him. 8 driven by José Maria Lopez and Ryo Hirakawa, to reach the 963 of Team Penske following it like shadows.

At the end of the hour there was also a reversal of positions between the Japanese LMHs and Hirakawa forcefully passed Estre, taking command of the operations for the first time, then the Frenchman returned for a pit stop.

For the moment, the Ferrari race was less beautiful, in fourth and fifth position with a lower pace than those in front of them. Antonio Giovinazzi got into the 499P #51 and is ahead of Nicklas Nielsen’s #50 by a handful of seconds, but by continuing like this they risk being lapped.

The Peugeots are instead trying to make themselves seen and the 9X8 #94 vying for sixth place with Jota’s private Porsche #38, in turn ahead of the 9X8 #93. Cadillac #2 is struggling, dropping to ninth place in its category, with Team Penske’s Porsche #5 included in the Top10.

The official 963 takes advantage of the problems suffered by the private car #99 of Proton Competition, which remained in the pits for a few minutes to resolve electronic problems, now finding itself in 12th place with 8 laps behind and behind the Vanwall #4 of ByKolles Racing, decidedly slow compared to the group’s opponents.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor Photo by: Andy Chan

In the LMP2 Class, the good race of United Autosports #22 continues, but behind it the Oreca #41 of Team WRT is moving up, which in addition to a good pace took advantage of the contact between the Vanwall and the Oreca #23 of United Autosports to overtake the category rival, which spun during the fourth hour, still keeping the podium in its hands.

Behind this we find the Oreca #31 of WRT, with the Alpine #36 which is climbing up the slope and has reached the Top5, overtaking the Vector Sport #10 and the Prema #9, while the Jota #28 tries to recover positions by gaining the eighth place.

The Inter Europol Competition #34 is back in the Top 10, having put the Prema #63 and the Alpine #35 behind it, while the Jota #28 has a different strategy having extended the stint, but is currently tenth with only the Inter Europol behind Competition #34.

In the LMGTE AM Class the situation changed and the Iron Dames took first place with the Porsche #85. This is thanks to the 30″ Stop&Go penalty imposed on the #33 Corvette for a spin that Ben Keating gave Thomas Flohr’s #54 Ferrari during the 3rd hour, sending the AF Corse 488 into the grass.

The C8.R also had to replace the door in the following pit stop, losing further time, thus virtually falling off the podium, where it remains for the moment by exploiting a strategy that sees it cover much longer stints than its rival cars.

Great recovery for the Ferrari #57 of Kessel Racing-CarGuy and the Aston Martin #98 of NorthWest AMR-Heart Of Racing thanks to Scott Huffaker and Daniel Mancinelli. Among other things, the 488 was involved in a contact with the Iron Lynx Porsche #60 driven by Matteo Cressoni, which was punished with a Drive Through which sent it back.

Matteo Cairoli is aiming for the Top5 at the wheel of the Porsche #56 of Project 1-AO with the 911 #77 of Dempsey-Proton Racing in his sights, having overtaken the Ferrari #54 of AF Corse, which in turn is being chased by its sister 488 #83 which has now passed into the hands of Lilou Wadoux.

However, the Aston Martin #777 of D’Station Racing slipped to ninth with the Porsches of GR Racing #86 and Iron Lynx #60 behind.

Last of the group were the Ferrari #21 of AF Corse and the Aston Martin #25 of ORT by TF Sport, punished several times for track limits not respected.