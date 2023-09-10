Porsche is leading the 6h of Fuji, the penultimate seasonal event of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship which saw the first two hours disappear.

Under the cloudy sky of Japan and with some rays of sunshine trying to make their way every now and then, sparks immediately fly at the start and more or less all of the Hypercars arrive long at the first braking point; those on the inside take advantage of this and both Toyotas end up wide, touched by their rivals, opening the door wide for the Porsche #6 of Laurens Vanthoor to take the lead, while his partner Michael Christensen suffers a puncture in the right rear, pinched by the Ferrari # 51 of James Calado and returning to the pits for replacement.

The Safety Car was immediately in action, regrouping the group following Luis Pérez Companc’s spin in the Ferrari GTE #83, which arrived too fast at Turn 1 and miraculously spun around without hitting anyone. The AF Corse representative managed to get back onto the track shortly afterwards and the race restarted.

Here again we see Miguel Molina keeping his Ferrari #50 in second place, defending himself from the attacks of Mike Conway, who with the Toyota #7 has to go with two wheels on the grass, lifting his foot and sliding behind the Ferrari #51, with the Toyota #8 of Sébastien Buemi chased its sister from fifth, while Vanthoor tried to push to consolidate the lead.

Meanwhile in LMGTE AM there is already a great duel between the #33 Corvette of Ben Keating and the #85 Porsche of Sarah Bovy, but in this case for the second place because the first place is taken by the local idol Tomonobu Fujii with the Aston Martin #777, while Takeshi Kimura’s Ferrari #57 moved up to fourth.

In LMP2 United Autosports immediately take off with Filipe Albuquerque (#22) and Josh Pierson (#23), but the latter also gets a 10″ penalty at the pit stop for hitting Rui Andrande’s #41 on a bend 15 sending him to the rear.

On lap 24 Conway broke through and passed Calado, climbing to third after an unsuccessful attempt, imitated a few laps later by Buemi. On lap 30 another assault by Conway on Molina and this time the Englishman gets the upper hand by forcefully overtaking the Spaniard, who then also gives up on Buemi on lap 36.

#22 United Autosports Oreca 07 – Gibson: Frederick Lubin, Philip Hanson, Fillipe Albuquerque Photo by: Andy Chan

After the first round of stops, where most of the Hypercars opted to replace only the left tyres, the Porsche #6 of Team Penske – first to return – held the lead with a 15″ lead over the Toyotas #7 and #8 , while Jota’s Porsche #38 had risen to fourth, passing both Ferraris, but had to serve a Drive Through for spinning its LMP2 sister #28.

Calado’s 499P #51 is therefore fourth, while Molina’s #50 has lost further ground, giving way first to the Cadllac #2 (then passed again) and then to the Proton Competition Porsche #99, currently occupying sixth place behind of the 963.

The V-Series.R did not change its tires at the first stop and suffered a notable drop in performance, also giving way to the Peugeot #93, previously lost together with the 9X8 #93 and now in eighth and tenth position respectively.

Bringing up the rear of the lot were the very slow Vanwall and the Porsche #5, which lost a couple of laps also due to a 3′ penalty served for having filled up with petrol in the initial pit stop made to change the punctured tyre, which with the Safety Car on the track is not permitted by the regulations.

In the LMP2 Class, the United Autosports #22 took off, bringing the margin over its sister car #23 to over 20″, while the Orecas #41 and #31 of Team WRT rose to third and fourth place, pulling behind the two Premas, with the #9 passed in front of #63.

The Vector Sport #10 is seventh, followed by the Alpine #35 and #36, while the Jota #28 has a different strategy having extended the stint, but is currently tenth with only the Inter Europol Competition #34 behind.

In the LMGTE AM Class, for now, a great race for the Aston Martin #777 of D’Station Racing, which however with Satoshi Hoshino at the wheel is now losing significantly to the Ferrari #54 of AF Corse.

Meanwhile, the Corvette was the last of the group to stop and had dropped to fourth, but regained the podium by overtaking the #85 Porsche of the Iron Dames, while behind were the #98 Aston Martin of NorthWest AMR-Heart Of Racing, the Ferrari #57 Kessel Racing-CarGuy and the #56 Project 1-AO and #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsches.

The Top10 is completed by the Ferrari #83 of AF Corse with a super Alessio Rovera in comeback and the Porsche #86 of GR Racing. Last the Ferrari #21 of AF Corse and the Porsche #60 of Iron Lynx.