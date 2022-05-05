The German manufacturer revealed that it has the ability to supply and service two hybrid prototypes developed in collaboration with Multimatic Motorsport for each series in 2023.

Porsche still wants private individuals to represent it in the WEC and IMSA alongside its Penske-managed cars for the return to the overall standings fight.

Porsche Motorsport new boss Thomas Laudenbach told Motorsport.com: “We could get to have two in each series. This is the best and we can’t do more than that. One thing is clear, it’s not about selling as many cars as possible. , this is not our goal “.

“With a prototype of such a high level, if we sell a car to a customer team, first of all it is important that it is of a certain level to manage it and then that we can support it. We want to make sure they have everything to be competitive.”

Urs Kuratle, Director, Factory Motorsport, Porsche LMDh See also Barcelona reactivates its interest in Rashford Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Urs Kuratle, who heads the LMDh project at Porsche, added that the contingent of individuals won’t necessarily end up as a two-car team running them in every championship.

“It could be two teams, with one car each, in both the WEC and IMSA, but no agreement has been reached with the customer teams for 2023 for now.”

“We have had some customer talks, but nothing has been signed yet. Yes, we are in contact with potential teams, but there are not 10 teams lined up to have a car like this.”

Laudenbach then explained that the number of privately owned Porsche LMDhs on the grid in the WEC and IMSA could grow after 2023.

“With another season we can have more support capacity, as we will have learned more about the car and more about working with customers. If we have an extra car or two later, it will be fine.”