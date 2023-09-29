The first calendar problems emerge for Formula E. Double Berlin E-Prix in fact, scheduled for 11 and 12 May 2024, it is concomitant with the 6 hours of Spa, third round of the Endurance World Championship. Historically several riders have been protagonists in both disciplines, including former champions Sebastien Buemi, Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne. In the past the interested drivers have had to give up some events of one or the other championship due to overlaps, but for 2024 the hope is that the organizers will be able to remedy this with a change of date.

The priorities at DS

One of the teams most affected by the overlapping dates is DS Penske, since both Vergne and Vandoorne are starting drivers in the WEC on the Peugeot Hypercar, another Stellantis brand. “I hope that the organizers of WEC and Formula E can find a solution together,” hopes Jean-Eric Vergne. “I don’t know exactly how many drivers participate in both championships, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was more than half the grid. I am convinced that they are working on it and I’m hopeful someone will change the date. However, if this overlap remains, for me the priority remains the DS program in Formula E.”

“Practically half the grid in Formula E has the same problem”, echoes Stoffel Vandoorne. “Many pilots have these two programs, which are complementary. It is in the interest of both leagues to avoid this overlap. For me too, however, the priority would be Formula E.” However, a change of date would not be simple. In fact, the WEC has already started selling tickets for the 6 Hours of Spa. For Formula E, however, moving the Berlin E-Prix by seven days would mean racing a week away from the next event, yet to be defined, or from the previous one in Munich.

The appeal to promoters

If the overlap were confirmed, both DS drivers would give priority to the Formula E programme. Due to their respective existing agreements, however, other colleagues could give priority to the WEC, with the risk that in Berlin there could be many reserve drivers on the grid . “The 6 Hours of Spa is a race that can easily be contested by two drivers,” explains Vergne. “Obviously Peugeot would miss me in the car, but Jensen and Di Resta would have no problem racing alone for six hours. However, the same cannot be said for many other riders whose priority is the endurance world championship”.

The two-time world champion continues: “We don’t want to find ourselves in a situation where Formula E drivers, prioritizing the WEC, have to be replaced by rookies or reserve drivers. It wouldn’t be a good image for the championship and for those teams.” Eugenio Franzetti, director of DS Performance, launches the appeal directly to the organizers: “My advice to both promoters is to talk to each other and find a solution. This overlap is bad for the championships, but avoiding it is possible. We have to protect the visibility of both categories and this doesn’t help us.”