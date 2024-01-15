David Floury is the new interim Technical Director of Toyota Gazoo Racing starting from the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The Japanese company has decided to make a very important change at a management level by promoting the former general manager of the chassis and engine development department, interrupting the relationship with Pascal Vasselon in this area.

The Belgian engineer had been with TGR since 2012 and has collected 6 World titles and 5 consecutive victories at the 24h of Le Mans, but the defeat in the 2023 race at the hands of Ferrari may have had a significant impact on the decisions taken by the top management Japanese, always unwilling to accept defeats as they also highlighted in the new completely black livery for the GR010 Hybrid LMH, explaining it with an eloquent “we hate to lose”.

Floury will therefore be on the wall of the reigning Champion team, having landed there at the end of the 2021 season accepting a new challenge after years in Oreca, while Vasselon will continue to work for Toyota, but relegated to other operations which are currently unspecified.

Photo by: Toyota Racing Rob Leupen, Team Director Pascal Vasselon, Technical Director Toyota Gazoo Racing

“Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe is defining its path to develop the next generation of company leaders, as part of its commitment to continuous improvement and the creation of ever better cars designed for motorsport”, reads the official note from the Japanese team.

“As a first step, an updated top management organization has been implemented, led by President Masato Hirai, Vice President Kazuki Nakajima and CEO Rob Leupen.”

“There is an ongoing process to further develop an effective management organization and to empower the next generation of leaders.”

“David Floury has accepted the role of interim Technical Director, reporting to Rob Leupen. The positions of John Litjens and Norio Aoki, respective heads of the WEC and WRC engine projects, remain unchanged and both will now report to David Floury.”

“Pascal Vasselon's role in day-to-day operations is temporarily suspended, although TGR-E expects him to resume an active role soon, contributing his knowledge and experience to enhance Toyota Gazoo Racing's strategic approach to global motorsport.”

“Further information will be communicated at the conclusion of the trial.”