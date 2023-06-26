Team WRT completed the first test with their all-new BMW M Hybrid V8 which they will take to the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship debut next year.

A few days ago the Belgian team had received the LMDh hybrid prototype built on a Dallara chassis from the Bavarian manufacturer, tested on the BMW Group test track in Dingolfing on the weekend of 27-28 May with Nick Yelloly and Connor De Phillippi at the wheel.

Last week the WRT Team moved to Aragón for the first real test with the M Hybrid V8, shared by Jesse Krohn, Maxime Martin, Sheldon Van Der Linde and Dries Vanthoor, who were later joined by the young Dan Harper and Max Hesse.

This was the first release of a calendar that from now on will be very intense for BMW and WRT, but on the strength of the data already collected by the LMDhs racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Team RLL which among other things obtained at Watkins Glen the first success in its history with the M Hybrid V8.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh, BMW M Team WRT Photo by: BMW

“This is a big step that we have all worked hard for, a milestone for the team. Being at Le Mans has always been a goal for the team, but going there representing a manufacturer like BMW in the top category is a dream that comes to fruition,” stressed Vincent Vosse, Team Principal of WRT.

“I have the feeling that we have the best manufacturer behind us and the best group of people: the team. The guys did an excellent job in building and preparing the car. Testing went well and then we tackled the test days without problems and with good results”.

“It was an important first step in preparing for the 2024 season, so I can’t wait to get started and I want to thank all the guys who are involved in this project.”

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh, BMW M Team WRT Photo by: BMW

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport, added: “Last week was a very good start to our WEC preparation programme. The BMW M Hybrid V8 ran flawlessly during the first tests and provided our engineers and the team the opportunity to capture a great deal of information from the beginning”.

“I thank all the employees of BMW M Motorsport in Munich and of Team WRT for making this successful start possible. Naturally, the experiences gathered together with Team RLL in IMSA races also contributed to this result.”

“At the beginning of the LMDh programme, we deliberately chose to compete exclusively in the IMSA series first and then in the FIA ​​WEC. We are now benefiting from this approach. Even if the start was positive, there is still a lot of work to do to get at the first races. We are all very motivated for what there is to do in the rest of the year”.

Krohn comments: “The test was an incredible experience for me, my first outing on a prototype and also the first collaboration with Team WRT. I had great expectations about their working methods because, as an opponent, I experienced their strength over the years. And I have to say that all my expectations have been met. The team works fantastically and I had perhaps the easiest test of my career.”

“I felt at ease in the car right away and I hope I was able to help the team collect important data, because that’s the objective of the first test. I really enjoyed the experience in this great car and I thank everyone participants for allowing me to contribute to the program.”