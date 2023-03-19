Prema Racing achieves an excellent podium in the LMP2 class at the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the opening race of the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

After the excellent results shown last season, this year the Italian team that collaborates with Iron Lynx has doubled its commitment by fielding two Orecas and renewing its crews, also to help the Lamborghini Squadra Corse drivers gain experience in view of the arrival of Taurus in LMDh in 2024.

And from this point of view, the crew made up of Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat and Doriane Pin secured the third step of the podium with the 07-Gibson #63, slowly moving up the standings from the middle of the group, differentiating their strategy from the others and even dreaming of the supremacy in the final minutes, when a quick top-up of petrol was necessary to finish the race, slipping from first to third place.

LMP2 Podium: Race Winner #22 United Autosports Oreca 07 – Gibson: Frederick Lubin, Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque, Second Place #28 Jota Oreca 07 – Gibson: David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Rasmussen, Third Place #63 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Doriane Pin, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I would like to thank the whole team for the great work done during the race – said Bortolotti, returning to an LMP2 after the 2022 experience with WRT – We fought to recover after the problems in Qualifying thanks to an excellent pace. Finish podium in Sebring is a good start!”

Kvyat, back on the scene of a World Championship, adds: “We had a good race from start to finish with a great job from the team and my team-mates. There is still work to do to improve things and get to the first step of the podium, we have a goal in testing and the whole team is working to achieve it. In all cases, we started very well!”

Note of merit for Pin, making her debut on a prototype and immediately showing great quality: “I’m very happy with what we’ve achieved, it’s such a good feeling that it’s hard to believe! It was an extraordinary experience to get a podium at the My first race in LMP2 with great pace. Enjoyed every lap and am delighted to have participated in this event with Prema and as the Iron Dame. It’s a great start to the season and I can’t wait for the next races!” .

#9 Prema Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson: Filip Ugran, Bent Viscaal, Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

On the other side of the garage, the Oreca #9 also saw Andrea Caldarelli make their debut, together with Filip Ugran and Bent Viscaal, who finished eighth after suffering damage to the splitter in a contact and excessive tire wear.

“It was a positive first weekend. It was the first time for me in LMP2 and in the WEC and it wasn’t easy to get into action immediately, however I had a lot of fun and the team did a great job, working hard in the Prologue and trying to put everything together for the race”, comments the Abruzzo rider.

“Unfortunately, today wasn’t our day. We had some problems at the pit stop which cost us a lot of time, and also a contact with Filip which forced us to change the splitter. Furthermore, in my first two stints, we were missing part splitter so we couldn’t attack. Anyway, the sister car got a podium, I’m really happy for them, they deserved it!”