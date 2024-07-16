The Aston Martin Valkyrie has clocked up its first miles on the Silverstone circuit, kicking off its journey towards its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship for the 2025 season.

The month of July had been indicated by the English manufacturer as the starting point for testing its Hypercar, which will be managed on the track by the Heart of Racing team.

The project was relaunched in January with a presentation at the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone and today, on the ‘home’ track, the hybrid prototype was spotted in action for the first time.

Obviously, the black-white-green camouflage livery could not be missed to try not to make its shapes too visible, while the HoR logo is clearly present in blue on the entire bodywork.

We recall that the Valkyrie LMH will be prepared in collaboration with Multimatic and is equipped with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 engine, but without a hybrid system to push it further.