Finally, even the Iron Lynx can celebrate a podium in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and right in its home race at the 6h of Monza.

After many attempts, this time the #60 Porsche driven by Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni and Alessio Picariello benefited from the episodes that worked in their favor to get on the second step of the podium in Brianza.

The start fell to Schiavoni, who starting from 12th place in the LMGTE AM Class kept his cool at the funnel of the first chicane and then continued at his own pace arriving to stop at different times compared to his rivals when the first Safety Car.

Subsequently it was Cressoni’s turn to get behind the wheel of the 911 RSR-19 and here the Mantuan virtually found himself on the podium with excellent pace, only to then hand over the cockpit to Picariello.

In the last part the Belgian was very fast and when the Safety Car intervened again a couple of hours from the end it became clear that the positions could remain as they were. In this way at the checkered flag the Iron Lynx hits the place of honor for the first time, the best result since it has been involved in the World Championship.

#60 Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni, Alessio Picariello Photo by: Paul Belletti

“I’m incredibly happy to see the #60 on the podium at our home race after a long battle over the six hours,” beamed Team Principal Andrea Piccini.

“Being able to hit it in the home race in an iconic place like Monza makes everything even more beautiful. All three riders drove very well and in the end there is a great and well-deserved reward for the team after so many efforts.”

Picariello celebrates: “To be honest, I didn’t expect to win because we weren’t very lucky with the strategy at the beginning. After that, things turned in our favor and we managed to stop before the Safety Car came on.”

“That put us in a good position, from there we pushed hard and managed to stay in the front group. I’m delighted to get this result at my home round at Iron Lynx.”