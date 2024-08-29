The Six Hours, known as the Lone Star Le Mans, was a round of the World Championship six times between 2013 and 2017 and in 2019-2020.

The Vista AF Corse team will field its two cars in this race: number 54 will see Ferrari official Davide Rigon, Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci alternating at the wheel, while on number 55 the other official Alessio Rovera will share the car with François Heriau and Simon Mann.

The race

The COTA track, as mentioned, returns to host a round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship after four years.

It will be the first time that LMGT3 class cars will tackle the challenging Texan track, which has hosted six World Championship races.

#54 View AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The situation

After finishing sixth at the Six Hours of Sao Paulo, which was worth eight points, Rovera-Heriau-Mann in the No. 55 Ferrari 296 LMGT3 now sits in fifth place in the drivers’ standings with 49 points, 51 points off the top.

“I will see Austin for the first time directly on the race weekend. I tried it on the simulator and it looks like a really nice track to drive,” says Rovera.

“Aside from the BoP, our car will perform well in the high-speed corners, but it will be very hot, which will put a lot of stress on the tyres, so it will be important to find the right balance in the set-up that allows us to manage the tyres as best as possible and at the same time be competitive.”

“So far we have always managed to find a great set-up, but in the FIA ​​WEC there are many super-aggressive opponents and for this reason I believe it will not be an easy weekend.”

The number 54 of Rigon-Flohr-Castellacci is instead 15th in the standings with 23 total points, 77 off the top. The best result of the season for the 296 LMGT3 was the fourth place at Imola for the number 55, while for the 54 it was the fifth in Qatar.

#51 AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GTE: James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi Photo by: Ferrari

The story

The Circuit of the Americas is 5.513 kilometers long and features 20 corners, including 11 left-handers and nine right-handers.

It is characterised by the large difference in altitude on the starting straight and by the alternation of very demanding braking sections and fast, long-distance curves.

Inaugurated in 2012, COTA has hosted the Formula 1 Grand Prix since the same year (a victory for Scuderia Ferrari) and MotoGP since 2013.

Ferrari’s history at COTA in endurance is linked to GT cars in the FIA ​​WEC, with two victories and 13 podiums in six editions.

Worth noting is the success in LMGTE Pro in 2017, with James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi aboard the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE in a race that saw the sister car of Davide Rigon and Sam Bird finish in third place.