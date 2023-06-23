Just mentioning even the word ‘Pole’ to him, the smile on Antonio Fuoco’s face lights up… and starts to shine, like his eyes behind which he hides a crazy grit and a concentration that few can boast.

Many are convinced that the Calabrian could have made it to Formula 1, fewer understand that a great talent like his can be used more successfully in championships that deserve as much attention, such as the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, for example, than with the Ferrari’s advent in the Hypercar class is regaining followers.

E Fuoco, an expert in GT racing and still used by the Prancing Horse also in series with the 296 GT3, deservedly earned his place in the 499P #50, shared with Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina, repaying the trust with the beautiful results.

His was the first Pole Position in the history of the 499P at its debut in the World Championship in Sebring, even repeated at Le Mans by hitting the Hyperpole and also having two podiums to his credit (Sebring and Portimao).

At the Maranello parade organized by Ferrari to celebrate the victory of the #51 of Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado at the 24h of Le Mans, Motorsport.com was able to sit down and talk to Fuoco for this exclusive interview, where we couldn’t not start starting precisely from the signature that the 27-year-old himself has already put in the annals that last March 16 in Florida.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Antonio, after the Sebring Pole Position came the Le Mans Hyperpole: are you still trying to figure out how big these feats are or are you starting to realize everything?

“It’s something unique and I reiterate what I had already said before Le Mans: everything is happening so fast that every time you don’t have time to fully realize what you’re doing. After the Le Mans Hyperpole, in fact, there’s it was a day off, so I had a little more time to reflect and better understand what we had done; something really unique”.

Both in qualifying and also in the race, given that the #51 Ferrari then won…

“Yes, exactly. I’m also overjoyed with the time achieved in Qualifying, where we finished in the lead, then in the following Hyperpole. Unfortunately, our car encountered problems in the race for which we were not to blame, motorsport is like that and there is no nothing can be done, but we still managed to have an excellent pace from start to finish”.

At Le Mans the format is a little different from the traditional race weekend; how did you prepare for Qualifying and then the attack on the Hyperpole?

“Actually, the weekend of the 24h is always a little more difficult because after the test day there is only one Free Practice session before Qualifying, then again two Free Practice sessions and the Hyperpole. The greatest difficulty comes from the continuous evolution of the track; being partly a street circuit, it changes a lot from one session to another. It’s important to always try to adapt, but without making mistakes because the sessions are very close together and crashing risks compromising the rest of the work”.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Were the basics good?

“We worked a lot on the simulator to have a good starting point and that allowed us to greatly facilitate operations over the course of the week, making only a few small changes to the details. This certainly helped us a lot”.

Did you already know you had to do the Hyperpole or did you decide along the way?

“A plan for the season was already drawn up at the beginning of the year and I knew that Sebring and Le Mans would be my turn. Luckily they went very well!”

What went less well was the match, which started with a little problem in the first hour…

“Yes, it happened that during the first hour a flap fixed in the upper part of the door came off, which obstructed the air intake of the bonnet. I don’t know how it could have happened, but honestly it just made us anticipating the first pit stop by a few laps didn’t affect the strategy”.

#50 FERRARI AF CORSE Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypercar of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Instead at night it was worse…

“Unfortunately at that moment the track was very dirty and a small pebble hit the radiator causing a hole. I didn’t notice anything, but honestly it was a very unfortunate episode; getting a pebble right there. .. I think trying again other times it would not happen”.

And there the race turned negative…

“It was a real shame, we could certainly have fought with the #51 until the end because the pace was very strong and we proved it. Furthermore, the top speed was also very high and we were playing it with everyone. But from that moment on then everything changed.”

The comeback on Sunday morning at one point led you to be behind the Toyota #8: was there a ‘disturbance’ strategy?

“Actually it was a coincidence. It was essential for us to stay in front of the leader because if the Safety Car had come in we would have been able to make up another lap. After the problems of the night, we pushed from the start to the last minute just to try to get back”.

Comeback that in the end was also successful, for what were the possibilities at the time…

“I would say yes, even if the further regret derives from the Safety Cars we had at the beginning; if they had come on later, there would have been more time to recover, but we have shown the potential and the car is there, so the Motivations for the next engagement are high.”

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

How did you find the new Safety Car procedure?

“I admit that when you’re in the race, it’s a little difficult to understand what’s happening in those situations. Certainly many Safety Cars were long because the interventions took time, such as repairing the barriers for example. Probably even with the old procedure it would not have times have changed a lot. I guess the people in charge will make their assessments for the future, in general I still think it’s nice to have the chance to be in the race and play it to the end. This year a lot has happened in the beginning, especially with the rain, but after the night it was a more linear race”.

This time you didn’t have any problems with the tyres. How did you experience this change?

“Very good, the return of the systems for pre-heating the tires have made life easier for everyone and he also enjoyed the show. Especially when exiting the pit stops, we once again had the opportunity to fight and do it in safety”.

The voiceovers were another big news for you; how did they go in the dark?

“In general, I’d say quite well, the average lap times weren’t affected that much. It must also be said, however, that you need a bit of luck because Le Mans is long and has some stretches where you can easily overtake, gaining slipstreaming, while in others it’s very hard. I mention the ‘Porsche’ corners and the ‘Ford’ chicanes”.

Antonio Fuoco, Ferrari 499P LMH Photo by: Ferrari

On the #51 there was the problem of having to reset at the pit stop, was it something you could have encountered earlier in the tests?

“Honestly, I don’t know exactly what happened, at that moment I was in the car and therefore I only heard about it. I think they are still investigating what happened”.

You have already tested in Monza, but Fuji and Bahrain are new to the 499P; you who know them, what do you think is needed?

“Preparation for the simulator will become fundamental, in the end Le Mans is also a track we’ve never been to because it’s not open for testing. All the work you do at home then you take it to the track”.

You know work on the simulator very well also because of F1; how important is it nowadays about this kind of car?

“I think that since the 499P took to the track for the first time, all the development work done on the simulator in recent months has been a big help for us. We were able to try out different things and new solutions that allowed us to improve, especially considering that you don’t have much time available on the track”.

Ferrari 499P Maranello Parade Photo by: Ferrari

The parade in Maranello brought a lot of people, did you expect it?

“It was spectacular and shows how much passion there is starting to be in this category. Beautiful and unique. I repeat, things went so fast that I didn’t have time to realize what was done, but obviously people like this type of motorsport. I am sure that when we have a little more peace of mind we will go over every moment of the season and understand better”.

Your boss, Antonello Coletta, said that now the attempt to win the World Cup can be done; are there any chances?

“We will certainly try until the end. I think Toyota are still the favorites overall, they have more experience in this championship and they already know the tracks we’re going to race on, so they’ll be easier to adapt to the conditions we’ll find. Cadillac too and Porsche can get back into the fight, but we mustn’t give up an inch by staying focused and working on ourselves, minimizing mistakes. In these races, a mistake can prove fatal.”