Finally, it is appropriate to say it: Matteo Cairoli managed to conquer his first victory in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship at the end of the 2022 season, after a flood of suffering and adverse episodes that in recent years had denied him success.

The theater of triumph was the Sakhir track, where at the very last of the 8 Hours of Bahrain the Como-based Project 1 team managed to overtake the Iron Dames Ferrari, taking the primacy of the LMGTE AM Class.

It must be said that as a Porsche factory driver, Cairoli has never complained about the commitments that the manufacturer has given him, often finding himself guiding less experienced drivers and in teams that have not always exalted his qualities.

In the last race of 2022 the so-called ‘monkey on the shoulder’ was chased away and Cairoli, together with Nicolas Leutwiler and Mikkel Pedersen, took his 911 # 46 to the first step of the podium, also taking the well-deserved compliments of the Porsche Vice President Motorsport, Thomas Laudenbach.

# 46 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR – 19 GTE-AM: Matteo Cairoli, Mikkel Pedersen, Nicolas Leutwiler Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It’s nice to see everyone smiling and celebrating, I’ve been waiting for this moment for too long, but better late than never!”, Commented the Lombard, who preceded the Porsche # 56 of his colleagues Jeannette / Hyett / at the end of the race. Barnicoat.

“In the last race of the season we finally managed to win, it couldn’t have been better than that. All weekend we were a clock and I had a lot of fun driving the 911 on this track.”

“My teammates did a fantastic job in the car, as did the team, which made the right decisions. We deserved this success and a double at the end of the year was the best that could be asked for.”

Alexander Stehlig, Porsche head of the FIA ​​WEC, adds: “Project 1 scored a great double, which is what every team would like at the end of the year. The team will now be very motivated and will shift the focus to 2023, which represents the last year of the 911 RSR in LMGTE AM “.

At this point it is to be hoped that in Weissach they will choose a suitable program for Cairoli for next year, considering that the LMDh will arrive in the WEC and it will be the last outing with the 911 GTE, while in the GT3 the new 992 version of the classic will debut. German car.

Making him a dutiful ‘good luck’, for now let him enjoy this Middle Eastern triumph in the World Cup, waiting for others to arrive.