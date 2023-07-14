The event will have among the protagonists the Ferrari 499P, the Hypercar winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and able to collect five podiums in as many races of the FIA ​​WEC 2023, which will be exhibited together with other cars that have written the history of the House of Maranello.

Ferrari will also exhibit a range of F1 Clienti and Programma XX cars, as well as different road cars including the Daytona SP3, SF90 Spider, 812 Competizione, 296 GTS and Ferrari Roma.

The 499P is destined to attract the attention of the British public, who will be able to admire it live on British soil for the first time, the protagonist of an exciting season in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The red Hypercar with yellow stripes and details – the livery is a tribute to that of the 312 PB that competed in the early 1970s – will be at the center of a static display in the area dedicated to the Ferraris that competed at Le Mans, signing memorable pages in the endurance racing.

In addition to the 499P, the Ferrari – AF Corse team will be represented by three official drivers, the British James Calado and the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi (who compete in the World Championship with car number 51, together with Alessandro Pier Guidi) and the Spaniard Miguel Molina ( who last weekend together with Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen obtained a second place at the 6 Hours of Monza with the 499P number 50), engaged in some activities over the weekend.

The public will be able to photograph the “queen” of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and admire live the trophy awarded to the triumphant manufacturer in the Centenary edition. A precious and imposing cup that has gone on to enrich the showcase of the Maranello House: just think that the same, made of bronze, is 1.5 meters high and weighs 70 kilograms.

In addition to the most recent Hypercar, the “Ferrari Le Mans Cars” area will be enhanced by six other racing cars in the Ballroom Paddock. A 166 MM, the first Ferrari to win Le Mans in 1949, will be on display at Goodwood; two Ferrari 250 TR (Testa Rossa) including the 250 TR/58 model which won at the Circuit de La Sarthe in 1958; the 275 P first to finish in 1964; the Ferrari 512 S prototype that took part in the World Championship in 1970; and the 512 BB LM from 1979.

Completing this area is the display of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Le Mans livery, the hybrid super sports car that mounts a 780 horsepower V8 combined with a triple electric unit of 220 hp overall and sports a bodywork directly emanating from that brought to the track by the 499P .