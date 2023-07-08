From the early hours of the morning, when the gates opened, the Monza paddock began to get crowded and people were teeming in front of the Ferrari garage.

There is great expectation to see the 499P in action after the success obtained at the 24h of Le Mans and the drivers are surrounded by fans armed with felt-tip pens and any other object to decorate with the precious autographs of the Prancing Horse standard bearers.

Meanwhile, in the garage, the AF Corse team is working hard to try and get a good result in front of its people; expectations are clearly very high after the triumph in the transalpine race, but there are also many aspects that should not be underestimated.

Almost a month has passed since that feat and in the 6h of Monza valid as the fifth round of the FIA ​​WEC, the difference will mainly be made by the strategy linked to the tyres, as explained by Luca Massè, technical coordinator of the Maranello team, who spoke to Motosport.com and other journalists present explained how the time available was used to prepare for the home event.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Luca, after the victory at Le Mans are the 499Ps always the same?

“Yes, before the 24h we had re-prepared them, but the frames have been the same since the beginning of the year. On average, 90% of the parts change between 8,000 and 10,000 km travelled. The frame and a few other components last an entire season, net of problems or other assessments. We try to stay within a safe mileage, around 6,000km, rotating them over the course of the year, but let’s say that the heart of the car is always that”.

Were there any developments or steps forward during the month off after Le Mans?

“Every time you go out on the track, you take steps forward. It’s been a year since the debut and honestly we never thought we’d get Pole Position in the first race, nor win Le Mans. The commitment is always the best and the car is competitive.”

You lapped a lot in Monza in the tests, do you think it could be a suitable track for the 499P?

“When we tested, the temperatures were very different and also the conditions because the tires change when you’re alone for a few days compared to having over 30 rivals. At Le Mans we saw that the 499P had speed, here we’ll find out better on Sunday evening”.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

How much do the high temperatures for this event change your preparation?

“It falls within the key points, starting with the temperature inside the passenger compartment to be respected, then all the components that are subjected to the heat. What will make a big difference will be the aspect of the tyres, therefore degradation and performance. The tests carried out here they were at another time of the year, in which reproducing the conditions was not easy.Monza has a mix of long straights interspersed with variants, you have to be very careful how the tires are heated; if you overdo it, they wear out, while if they are too cold you have no grip. It will be interesting.”

Here there will no longer be the pre-heating systems seen at Le Mans. How do you think we will proceed in the future?

“As we have seen on various occasions, when there is a regulation change we try to adapt as much as possible. At Spa-Francorchamps we were at the limits of safety, at Fuji it could be similar. At Le Mans we respected certain standards, we have to dedicate ourselves to the cars, here in Monza maybe we won’t have too many problems given the heat”.

How did the way of working with the ‘scaldoni’ change at Le Mans?

“It’s something that has an impact in many sectors, in addition to the fact that they take up space in the back garage! In terms of race strategy, it affected the first laps and management of the entire stint; everything is different. I don’t know if it favored us or not , but the Italians make a virtue of necessity, optimizing everything thanks to experience.Even the reaction times of the mechanics inside the garage in carrying out the operations worked, we had already made tests in the workshop and starting from the Test Day we developed All”.

#51 FERRARI AF CORSE Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypecar: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Francesco Corghi

After a smooth start, do you now feel capable of adopting more aggressive strategies with the tyres? Maybe mounting the medium instead of the hard?

“Each race has made us learn a lot, while in the tests you’re alone or with a few others, but it’s difficult to understand. We arrived at Portimao convinced that we knew the track and tires perfectly, but in the first Free Practice session the grip was as if we were at the end of the tire life. So many things change in one weekend that you have the opportunity to grow and optimize. After Le Mans we have four different events behind us and we know the compounds. The difference in endurance is made by the tires and how they are used in the stint, so we’ll do a few more tests, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that a compound is faster or slower.”

In fact, at Le Mans you were on different choices…

“Yes, and we realized we were doing well. It makes sense to look at what the others are doing too, but then each car adapts to a compound differently.”

The BoP has lowered your power, do you think you can recover something by exploiting less degradation or with some set-up choices?

“It’s about the usual combination: finding the right performance that allows you to waste as little time as possible in traffic, but trying to arrive with more rubber at the end of the stint, which allows you to be faster than your rivals. We know our car, we try to optimize everything in the best possible way by meeting these situations, but without upsetting anything. The philosophy of the car must remain the same”.

On the flying lap you are very fast, what’s the secret?

“Qualifying is a session that you manage to prepare well, even in winter testing, if you’re not in close contact with rivals or in traffic. The race is more complicated, especially finding the pace in Free Practice and maintaining it, evaluating the degradation when there is the others are also in action. From that side we arrived more ready because it was the easiest aspect to prepare”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

What did the post-Le Mans investigations reveal about the little problem the #51 had at the pit stop?

“It was a false signal from the system, but nothing new for us because we had already dealt with it during testing. The only novelty was the reset procedure, which in the excitement was done too quickly and therefore required a double execution of it. I will not deny that there is always a bit of panic, but in reality we knew how to act. It is something that we have identified in any case and it should not happen again, unfortunately it wastes some time in the procedure “.

The #50 radiator problem instead?

“That we can say is pure bad luck! I don’t know if it was a stone or a piece of debris, but the crack on the 499P is really small, so summing up is simple. For what the performance was, perhaps the podium could have been be redder. But go back to a year ago, when we did the first laps, who could have ever dreamed of a similar result”.

Still on the #50, the aerodynamic appendage on the roof came off and obstructed the air intake: how did it happen?

“The high speeds and the rubber debris that hit it tore off the strap. The fastening was the usual, now it’s been reinforced. But this too is one of those situations that is difficult to replicate in testing.”

Are the feelings for the weekend good?

“On the flying lap I think we’re all there, we’ll have to understand the tire degradation. Given the quantity of tires available, a few double stints will be carried out, we’ll have to understand when and if to replace only two tires at a time. Let’s collect the data and see “.