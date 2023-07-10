The affection of the many fans present at the 6h of Monza was repaid by Ferrari with the conquest of the fifth podium in as many races of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, doing the best it could in certainly difficult conditions.

The 499P #50’s lack of Pole Position by 0″017 was only a sporadic episode of competitiveness because, as widely anticipated by the Maranello men already on Saturday evening, the race would have been different music in terms of speed and pace.

Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina crossed the finish line in the square of honour, maintaining the position from which they started behind the #7 Toyota of Kobayashi/Lopez/Conway, without however ever being able to really get close to worrying it.

After the first few hours it became clear that the GR010 Hybrid had more, making the most of tire wear in the second stint and managing to stretch against a Red that lacked top speed with the Balance of Performance change. so much so that in the pace management phase he had an average gap of around 0″3, sometimes even higher.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Paul Belletti

This gave Toyota the opportunity to stretch and already in the 4th hour the gap had risen to 44″, with Fuoco who tried to push as far as he could in the last part, trying to take advantage of the entry of the Safety Car which in the fifth hour had grouped the cars again.

In the post-race at the Autodrome, many of the insiders were able to confront each other, noting that without that neutralization Toyota would also have had the possibility of lapping (or coming very close to doing so) the 499P #50 and that in the final part the GR010 she is limited to administrating without needing to push like crazy, crossing the finish line with a 16″5 margin.

While the Japanese were celebrating their well-deserved triumph, the #7 not having done anything wrong, in Maranello they uncorked the bottles of sparkling wine smiling for the second step of the podium, taking the hug and applause of their own people, but once back in the pits the bitterness it was palpable.

“After the victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the expectation was to fight in the same conditions as in the French race, while in Monza the team was forced to compete in unequal conditions compared to its rivals”, reads the note issued by Maranello , which speaks much more than many analyzes describing the state of mind.

“Despite this imposed limit, a perfect strategy, the impeccable work of the mechanics in the pit stops and flawless driving by the drivers allowed the fans to rejoice, over 65,000 over the course of the weekend, who painted the cars red grandstands of the Monza National Autodrome”.

The aforementioned limit imposed is a clear reference to the BoP, which by regulation the protagonists of the series can no longer comment directly, which in fact Ferrari has never done since the beginning of the season with great correctness.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Paul Belletti

Among other things, the #51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi ran into a bad day, first being rear-ended by the #8 Toyota of Sébastien Buemi and then penalized for an overtaking by Giovinazzi going beyond the track-limits on the straight in the final.

The comeback from the rear concludes with a fifth place, which in terms of the championship keeps hopes alive for the AF Corse Ferrari trio, still second in the standings at 92 and on a par with the Toyota of Lopez/Conway/Kobayashi, while Buemi/ Hartley/Hirakawa lead with 115 points, with 65 still up for grabs between Fuji and Sakhir.

The BoP parameters have already been communicated for Japan and Bahrain, so we will see how the performance of the cars will be in these two races, also because this time too it appeared clear that the duel is confined to Toyota-Ferrari, while signaling the good recovery of Peugeot , but missing Cadillac and (again) Porsche in the fray.