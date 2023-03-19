The two AF Corse cars finished fourth and fifth at the checkered flag in the LMGTE AM class, while the Ferrari of Richard Mille AF Corse was forced to retire due to an accident in the early stages.

In the category reserved for teams made up of professionals and gentlemen drivers, the crew of Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker and the Ferrari official Daniel Serra stood out by occupying a place in the Top5 for most of the race.

Serra, who completed 66 of the 219 laps put together by the team, consolidated his ambitions for a podium finish in the finale, seeing a seemingly certain second place fade away due to a quick fuel top-up, thus finishing third 2 laps behind the Corvette #33.

#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker, Daniel Serra Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“The 1000 Miglia was a good race with competitive opponents, conducted by our team trying to adopt a strategy aimed at saving fuel that could allow us to make one stop less”, comments Serra.

“Unfortunately, however, in the final stages we had to make a quick pit stop and we weren’t able to go beyond third place. The result is still positive considering that it came to the end of the first race for this crew”.

At the checkered flag Ulysse De Pauw assured the AF Corse #21 Ferrari fourth place. The Belgian driver, who took part in the event in Florida with Stefano Costantini and Simon Mann, set the best lap time for his team in 1’59″625.

The 488 GTE #54, crossing the finish line with the Maranello factory official Davide Rigon, instead obtained fifth place. Less than two hours from the end, the car was the protagonist of a contact with the Hypercar 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, with Francesco Castellacci at the wheel, who did not prevent the car shared with Thomas Flohr from entering the Top5.

“Our Ferrari was very fast today, we didn’t have any problems and I’m satisfied with the car – states Rigon – In the first part of the race my team mates made some mistakes due to lack of experience on this track, but in the second part the their pace has been improving allowing our team to progress. Today we could have also fought for the win, and with this awareness we will go to Portimão knowing our potential”.

The race of the 488 GTE of Richard Mille AF Corse ends prematurely after the accident in turn 1 of Luís Pérez Companc, without consequences for the driver, which occurred ten minutes from the green flag and which forced the team completed by Lilou Wadoux and Alessio Rovera.