A track that rises on the slopes of the most famous, photographed and painted volcano in Japan.

The Fuji International Speedway, inaugurated in 1965, hosts the sixth round of the FIA ​​WEC 2023. The track, which in its current configuration measures 4.563 meters and includes 16 corners, has a long tradition linked to racing reserved for prototypes and endurance races.

Several successes stand out in the Prancing Horse’s roll of honor: among the most important are those at the 200 Miles of Fuji with the Ferrari 512 S in 1970, and the recent ones with the 488 GTE at the 6 Hours, included in the FIA ​​WEC world championship calendar.

Ferrari history at Fuji Photo by: Ferrari

The track

In the initial intentions, the Fuji International Speedway in 1963 was planned as an American-style “superspeedway”, with an oval layout that included two straights connected by banked curves, but two years later the project came to fruition with the opening of the laid out as a road runway.

prototypes

The Japanese facility was the scene of several events that featured the prototypes designed for endurance racing. In addition to the 1000 Miglia del Fuji, which was held between 1967 and the early 1990s, the 200 Miglia stands out in this category, an invitation-only competition held at the end of the racing season.

In this context, Ferrari achieved its first success on Japanese soil with the 512 S of Scuderia Picchio Rosso, driven across the finish line by the Milanese driver Gianpiero Moretti, who shared the car with Corrado Manfredini.

Ferrari history at Fuji Photo by: Ferrari

The Ferrari 512 S was designed in record time in the second part of 1969, and was finalized by the engineer Mauro Forghieri and his team, who in three months allowed the construction of 25 specimens, the objective necessary to homologate the car in the Group 5 of the Sport Prototypes that would have participated in the World Championship.

Under the bonnet, the 512 S was fitted with a 4,993.53 cc V12 engine capable of initially delivering 550 horsepower, an engine that allowed it to reach 340 km/h. After its debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona, with the third place of Mario Andretti, Arturo Merzario and Jacky Ickx, in the 1970 season the 512 S won the 200 Miles of Fuji and reached the podium in other important races such as the 1000 Kilometers of Monza.

Ferrari history at Fuji Photo by: Ferrari

gt

Since the foundation of the FIA ​​WEC in 2012, Fuji has hosted one round of the calendar, with the exception of 2021. In this period the Maranello-based company has achieved five class victories. The first two date back to the 2014 and 2015 seasons when the Ferrari 458 Italia GTE won with Toni Vilander and Gianmaria Bruni in LMGTE Pro.

The next competition model, the 488 GTE, extended its winning streak in 2017, when the Prancing Horse won with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado in the LMGTE Pro class, and with Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Miguel Molina in LMGTE Am.

In 2022, the one-two finish scored by the 488 GTEs of the AF Corse team – in the category reserved for crews made up of professionals only – with Pier Guidi-Calado first in car #51 followed by Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina in the #52, allowed Ferrari to to take the lead in the Constructors’ standings and to appear as championship leader in Bahrain, where the Maranello company would have won both the Drivers’ title with the Italian-British duo and the Constructors’ title.