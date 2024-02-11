The upcoming week will be a very important week for the Ferrari sports section. In just 6 days he will present two cars from the two most important programs in which he takes part. We are talking about Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship.

The SF-24 of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be presented on Tuesday 13 February, at 12. A fiery midday for the red single-seater long awaited by Prancing Horse enthusiasts to understand if it can be the real challenger to Red Bull, but it won't be All.

In a week from today and 5 days after the presentation of the SF-24 it will be the turn of the 499P LMh, the car with which Ferrari will try to confirm itself after the sensational and unexpected victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023 with Alessandro Pier Guidi , James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The LMh prototype, in the 2024 version, will be presented on Sunday 18 February, i.e. in a week, at 2.00 pm.

The 499P will be almost the same, except with some changes made by the regulations for better tire management, the main Achilles' heel of last season for the Reds.

It will be interesting to understand if the livery of the two official 499Ps will remain the same as last year or if, instead, they should change, at least in the design rather than in the colors, which should remain red accompanied by yellow finishes.

The two crews have already been confirmed and will remain exactly the same as last season. Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen will be in the 499P number 50 which took the pole position at Sarthe 2023. Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi will continue on the 51, winner of last year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.