By Carlo Platella

The WEC returns to the track in Sao Paulo with a ranking that has been shaken up by the recent 24 Hours of Le Mans. The second consecutive success in France allows Ferrari to recover both in the drivers’ and manufacturers’ standings, in which the Prancing Horse, Porsche and Toyota are separated by a handful of points. So far, the challenge between the protagonists of this World Championship has been characterized by great balance on the track, which however remains to be confirmed in Brazil.

The track

The Sao Paulo circuit is a first for Hypercar prototypes, with the WEC having been absent from Brazil for over a decade since the old LMP1 days, so teams head to South America with no prior data. Ferrari is the only one that can count on accurate track models perfected over time by the Formula 1 team, a small advantage which however is no guarantee of superiority over the opponents, as also seen at the beginning of the year in Qatar,

The Brazilian plant presents very different characteristics from the latest trackswith a twisty layout in contrast to the super-fast Spa and Le Mans. The lowest average speeds of the season are expected in Sao Paulo, even lower than the 195 km/h per lap recorded in qualifying at Imola and Lusail. The high-speed sections are relatively few, while the more driven part requires good load and aerodynamic balance, as well as mechanical grip and traction when exiting the hairpins. Last but not least, the Brazilian circuit is full of changes in level and kerbs to attack, with an asphalt that is not even perfectly level, making good control of the ride heights essential to avoid compromising the aerodynamics.

Copyright: Moy / XPB Images

The painting

Until now Ferrari appeared to be the most competitive car on average. In addition to Le Mans, the 499Ps also showed a pace worthy of victory at Imola and Spa, but team errors and adverse episodes prevented the Prancing Horse from bringing its seasonal victories to three. The Reds arrive in Sao Paulo with the spotlight on them, but they are also the ones that are suffering from the most penalizing corrections from the Balance of Performance. A situation that probably does not arise solely from the performance at Le Mans, but also from the arrival of the first updates to the car and the new homologation in the wind tunnel. A situation that, as also seen with Peugeot, pushes the organizers to take a cautious approach with the Balance of Performance, not having data from the track on the updated car.

Porsche arrives in Brazil still leading both world championship standings. In France the 963s once again fought at the top, although they were somewhat behind in terms of top speed. Straight-line performance takes a back seat on the tortuous Brazilian racetrack, where however the German LMDhs could pay the price for their difficulties in stabilizing ride heights on bumps and kerbs. Toyota finally arrives in the best conditions to return to success, strong in a car with abundant aerodynamic load and which for the first time will race at the same minimum weight as Ferrari.

The Balance of Performance for the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

But be careful with Cadillacwho benefits most from the new BoP after an already decent performance at Le Mans, preparing to trip up the title contenders. There is also great curiosity about what the form of Peugeot. In France, the new 9X8 suffered especially in the medium-high speed corners, but showed excellent traction which will prove invaluable on the hairpin bends in Brazil.

The key

In Sao Paulo, qualifying is once again one of the decisive moments of the weekend. Overtaking is possible on the Brazilian track, but certainly not easy, with the opportunities for a comeback also hindered by the ‘only’ 6 hours of racing. On the other hand, we expect high rubber degradationoffering more opportunities to recover positions on Sunday and to witness an eventful race. However, nothing diminishes the importance of qualifying, with the preparation of the tyre and the determination of the drivers to dominate, in an endurance championship that paradoxically will be played out a lot on the single lap.