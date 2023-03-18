The debut of the Ferrari 499P in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship ends with an extraordinary Pole Position and a podium at the Sebring 1000 Miglia, after 50 years missing from the premier class of the series.

The time record established by Antonio Fuoco during Thursday’s Qualifying at the wheel of the #50 Red was followed by the third place obtained by the Calabrian together with his teammates Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina after 8 hours of racing that was anything but simple.

Fuoco set off briefly holding the lead, then Ferrari-AF Corse decided to adopt the early pit-stop strategy when the Safety Car came on on lap 4 following the accident involving Luis Pérez Companc’s 488; a probably premature tactic, but one that is often seen in endurance races to reshuffle the cards.

A choice which, net of the performance on the wheelbase, would not have had a great result anyway because in any case the Toyotas were literally uncatchable for everyone, so the only thing left was to fight for the first place available behind the GR010 Hybrid.

Despite a Drive Through received for overtaking a GTE earlier than permitted when the SC had just come into the pits, to which was added a 5″ penalty for an infringement during a pit stop, in the end the Fuoco/Nielsen/ Molina turned out to be slightly more consistent than the Cadillac #2, which was definitively preceded only in the last hour and at the whirlwind of the final stops, bringing home the third step.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen leads Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“It was a difficult race, as we expected, but in the end we managed to get on the podium and experience great emotion”, comments Molina.

“Crossing the finish line with the two Hypercars was a great result for the whole team who have worked hard in recent months. We know we have room for improvement that we will face with humility and determination”.

Nielsen added: “As we had already said at the end of Qualifying, we are very happy with what we did. I can say that the race also went well, we did what was within our possibilities, even if there is room to be stronger, but for now we have to be happy with how it went.”

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Worse went to the other LMH of the Prancing Horse, which with Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, who, while trying to make up ground in the mid-pack, was the protagonist of a contact between Pier Guidi and Francesco Castellacci’s Ferrari GTE which caused a spin and also a further collision with the innocent Project 1-AO Porsche.

The #51 Redhead limped back to the pits to repair the left rear end, however managing to get back into action for the finale, bringing home a seventh place in the Hypercar Class and precious points for the championship.

“We suffered a bit from the lack of pace, but we know why – admits Calado – We’re doing well on the flying lap, we have to work on the long runs. Not everything went well and there were some complications, but these things happen” .

“Everything is new for us and we are continuing to learn things by taking one step at a time, we have to stay positive and focused for the continuation because the potential is there”.

Giovinazzi added: “I’m happy with the result we achieved as a team thanks to the podium of the #50 car and the Pole Position. We in the #51 were a bit unlucky in the Prologue and during the race.”

“Our goal now is to analyze all the information gathered, build on the experience gained at the debut, and hope to improve already from the next round in Portimão”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

This first outing of the Ferrari 499P is therefore not to be thrown away, even if clearly the euphoria and expectations unleashed by Fuoco’s Pole Position were such that seeing many fans ‘only’ get a third place left a bitter taste in their mouths .

But those who know the WEC and the Hypercars know very well how complicated these cars are and struggle to bring them to the level of competitiveness necessary to fight for the supremacy, something that Toyota have been able to make the most of thanks to their two years of experience.

In Ferrari-AF Corse they are aware of this and for this reason it is right to look at the glass, so to speak, as half full given that in the end the Maranello car was the best ‘than the others’, beating the debuting Cadillac, Porsche and Vanwall, as well as Peugeot and Glickenhaus. In view of the stage scheduled in Portugal in a month’s time, it will be necessary to square up and understand what has not worked best from a strategic point of view and tire wear, on a track that has completely different characteristics compared to the tricky Sebring and where it will be necessary to confirm real rival of the dominant Toyota.

Podium: Race Winners #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, Second Place #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, Third Place # 50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen See also Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Braithwaite, Mertens Belotti, Angeliño and more Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We went beyond the objectives we set ourselves, considering that our hope was to conquer the podium, and to this we added a splendid pole position”, underlines Antonello Coletta, GT Ferrari Sporting Activities Manager.

“We are happy and at the same time aware that there is a long way to go. In the championship we are up against some very expert and fast opponents, and with others who have recently entered the Hypercar scene, like us, but just as fast”.

“We are enjoying these results, thanking all the team for the work done in the last eight months which has allowed us to compete on a demanding track like Sebring without encountering any reliability problems”.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The engineer Ferdinando Cannizzo echoes him: “On the eve of this type of result we would have signed, not only for the third place in the race, but above all for the fact that we reached the finish line with both cars, despite the fact that an accident conditioned the final position of #51. We are happy because we have not encountered any reliability problems, an essential factor in this journey in the World Endurance Championship”.

Amato Ferrari, head of AF Corse, comments: “I am very satisfied with the reliability shown by the cars and with the performance. The Pole obtained on Thursday gave us a magical moment. From Sebring we leave with the knowledge that we are on the right track and that we have a considerable amount of information to work with. The first race of a long series ends: we hope to continue like this and to obtain even greater satisfaction”.