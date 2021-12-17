Special evening for the winners of the championships organized by the FIA ​​who were awarded yesterday during an official ceremony held in Paris. Alessandro went on stage, in the presence of the FIA ​​President Jean Todt Pier Guidi and James Calado, World Champions of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in the LMGTE class and Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Sporting Activities GT, who collected the prize awarded to Ferrari for the laurel among the Constructors.

Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado are the first drivers in the history of the FIA ​​Endurance to win the title of World Champions twice in the class LMGTE Pro, after the one obtained in 2017. The Italian and the English driver finished in first place the Season 9 of the FIA ​​WEC thanks to the three successes achieved in the 8 Hours of Portimão, in the 8 Hours of Bahrain and above all in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, race won also in 2019.

“It was very nice to receive the official recognition from the FIA ​​for the victory in the championship together with Antonello and Alessandro”Commented James Calado. “Obviously it was special to be on that stage for the second time and I am happy to add another trophy to my collection“.

“I was very happy with the award received“, Echoed Alessandro Pier Guidi,”and they are even more so because I retired it together with James, for our drivers ‘title, and with Antonello, for the Constructors’ title. This certifies the great work that we have also done together with Ferrari and AF Corse, respectively as a manufacturer and as a team“.

For the Maranello manufacturer, the Constructors’ world title is the sixth after those of 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. “Collecting this trophy always represents the achievement of a goal for which many people work hard who unfortunately could not be present with us on stage. My thanks also go to them”Stated Antonello Coletta. “Winning the World Championship testifies to the commitment that Ferrari puts into this activity and the technological level reached by the company. We are the manufacturer who has obtained the most titles ever in this category and adding an additional trophy to our wall not only makes us proud, but also serves as a stimulus to work with the utmost commitment with the aim of continuing to win.“.