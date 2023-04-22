With 21 racing seasons, 11 of which in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, where he won three world titles in the LMGTE Pro class, Alessandro Pier Guidi is the more experienced driver of the two crews which, starting from the 2023 season, have brought Ferrari back to the top class reserved for Hypercars .

The Piedmontese shares the 499P number 51 with James Calado, with whom the driver born in 1983 was crowned world champion in 2022, 2021 and 2017 at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTE, and with Antonio Giovinazzi.

“When I lower the visor, my mind is free, I enter in symbiosis with the car, there is no room for the rest” explains Pier Guidi, who in his career has racked up 290 starts, 118 podiums and 52 victories (in the FIA ​​WEC respectively 41 races , 23 top-3 hits and 11 hits).

Alessandro Pier Guidi, Ferrari AF Corse Photo by: Ferrari

The beginnings

The alchemy that unites the driver to his racing car, the adrenaline and the intense emotions experienced on the weekends on the track are the secret of a passion born in the first years of life.

“Speed ​​is what I love the most. As a child I went with my parents to see a kart race and I fell in love with that vehicle. I asked if I could have one, I was very small but dad and mom agreed. So at the age of three I started driving my little go-kart around the backyard for fun”.

That passion was fueled by the deeds observed on television by a Formula 1 champion, Ayrton Senna: “For me he was the greatest of all time. I learned two values ​​from him: dedication to work and the desire to win”.

From the game to the competitions the step was short.

“I won the first race near my home in Tortona. There was a little boy who always finished first: that time I managed to beat him and I saw the surprise in the eyes of the audience. It was a great emotion.”

Alessandro Pier Guidi, Ferrari AF Corse Photo by: Ferrari

The engineer with the helmet

Graduated in Mechanical Engineering (“Sometimes it helps me to better understand the problems of the cars; if I can I give an opinion to our technicians, but I fully respect their work”), Pier Guidi during his career has linked his passion for driving and that for the technique that gives shape to a racing car.

“Many people have believed in my potential: as a kid Top Car, which helped me compete with go-karts, then the PlayTeam, with which I approached cars in 2005”.

“An essential role, therefore, was played by Amato Ferrari who gave me the opportunity to start driving for AF Corse and to approach the world of Ferrari GT Competizioni. It was Amato who introduced me to Antonello Coletta thanks to whom I became a driver official of the Prancing Horse in 2017, the season of the first world title”.

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo LMGTE Pro: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: Ferrari

The hits

The three laurels in the LMGTE Pro class represent the brightest trophies on Pier Guidi’s showcase, results obtained: “By working hard, always believing in my abilities and those of the team, and trying to never give up. My philosophy of life is this: try to improve myself like every day”.

Of the 11 victories in the Endurance World Championship, two have a special “flavor”, those won at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2019 and 2021.

“I will never forget the first one. We worked a whole year to be ready with our 488 GTE. Crossing the finish line first, seeing the checkered flag waving, observing the team leaning over the wall to celebrate gave me indescribable shivers”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The hypercar

On 6 July 2022, the Piedmontese driver was the first to board the Ferrari 499P which, having left the garage at the Fiorano Circuit for the Shakedown, began a new sporting adventure for the Maranello company. An historic moment.

“Driving our Hypercar is a source of pride. Building such a complex car in such a limited time makes you understand the commitment, passion and technical level of a company like Ferrari”.

“When I drive my Hypercar, I particularly love the acceleration when cornering, which is truly remarkable compared to the GTs, and the speed on the fast corners which are the parts of the circuits that I appreciate the most”.

Half a century after 1973, when Ferrari said goodbye to the top class of the World Endurance Championship, the return of the Prancing Horse brought with it new goals. What are Pier Guidi’s ambitions?

“The essence of racing is to achieve victory. Anyone who claims that it is enough to participate is lying. My dream is to continue to achieve success with our Hypercar”.