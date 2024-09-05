On November 13, the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship will release the first episode of its brand new TV series ‘Meet The Legends’, opening with a Ferrari special.

Announced in August, this new initiative from the top endurance series focuses on the eight manufacturers competing in the HYPERCAR Class, providing previously unseen behind-the-scenes information and everything that will help viewers understand why each brand has decided to embark on this new adventure.

With the regulation changes implemented for 2021, the grid for the 2024 season is bigger than ever thanks to the presence of LMHs from Toyota, Ferrari and Peugeot, joined by LMDhs from Alpine, Cadillac, Lamborghini BMW and Porsche.

The inaugural episode, entitled ‘The Unwavering Devotion of the Fans’, will focus on Ferrari, winner of the last two editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P prepared by AF Corse and will air on the official FIA WEC YouTube channel.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo credit: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Tifosi, we have something special in store for you! Ferrari will kick off the ‘Meet The Legends’ series with an episode dedicated to the heart and soul of Maranello. Watch ‘The Unwavering Devotion of the Tifosi’, available from November 13 on the FIA ​​WEC YouTube channel,” the statement reads.

“‘Meet the Legends’ is an eight-part series that will tell the sporting, entrepreneurial and aspirational stories of some of the world’s leading automotive brands, delving into their philosophies as to why they chose endurance racing for sportscars.”

Here is the complete list of all the episodes of the series

Ep1: The Unwavering Devotion of the Fans – Ferrari

Ep2: No challenge is too big – Alpine

Ep3: Running with charm – Peugeot

Ep4: The American Style of Racing – Cadillac

Ep5: Motorsport Legacy Driven by Excellence – Porsche

Ep6: A Unique Racing History – Lamborghini

Ep7: The Art of Speed ​​- BMW M

Ep8: The Relentless Pursuit of Inventing the Future – Toyota