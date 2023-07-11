In the LMGTE Am class, reserved for crews made up of professionals and gentlemen drivers, the Maranello company also concluded with the ninth and tenth times of the AF Corse cars number 21 and 54, while the 488 GTE of Kessel Racing was forced to retire prematurely .

At the end of the fifth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, the last one held in Europe, the first Ferrari to cross the finish line was that of officials Lilou Wadoux and Alessio Rovera, who shared the car with Luis Perez Companc, who started from fourth place on the grid.

The result was influenced by a contact suffered during the second hour, when the Argentine was at the wheel, which caused an off-piste at the second Lesmo corner, which forced the crew to attempt a difficult comeback.

The best time in the race was set by Alessio Rovera in 1’47”096, who was behind the wheel for 61 of the 183 laps completed. At the finish line the Richard Mille – AF Corse team was 2 laps behind the winning Porsche number 77.

#54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Davide Rigon Photo by: Paul Belletti

The two 488 GTEs driven by the Piacenza-based AF Corse team finished in the top 10. The ninth position was signed by Julien Piguet, Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw, with the Belgian born in 2001 who set the best time in 1’47”953. The Ferrari in VistaJet silver livery with Davide Rigon, Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci finished tenth at the checkered flag.

The best time reference of the crew, equal to 1’47”434, bears the signature of the official Rigon, who drove the number 54 car for 62 laps. The four-lap delay was caused by the need to replace the gearbox in a stage of the race in which Ferrari was leading the class.

In the round of the world championship held in the Temple of Speed, the Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE number 57 was forced to retire due to a mechanical problem, driven by Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker and Kei Cozzolino at Monza.

#57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker, Kei Cozzolino Photo by: Paul Belletti

Lilou Wadoux, 488 GTE #83: “A sixth place was not what we wanted, but since the beginning of the weekend we were unable to compete with the performance of our main rivals. We weren’t very lucky with a Safety Car, while for the rest of the race we did our best without encountering any particular problems. We would have liked to get a better result to celebrate in front of an extraordinary crowd like the one we saw today in Monza, it was really nice to see so many fans in the grandstand”.

Alessio Rovera, 488 GTE #83: “We did what we could, finishing with a placement that allowed us to score points for the championship standings. We weren’t in a position to fight for the win, but the team did a great job setting up our car. Now let’s turn our gaze to Japan, after the summer, when we will aim to return to the podium”.

Davide Rigon, 488 GTE #54: “I congratulate the whole team, starting with the technicians for the race strategy. We are very sorry for the result, unfortunately affected by a mechanical problem. Thomas (Flohr, Ed) was finishing his driving hours, just missing my two stints and half the session for Francesco (Castellacci, Ed), we were first with over a minute advantage when we were forced to stop to repair the gearbox. The four laps lost in this stop didn’t allow us to get back into the fight for success”.