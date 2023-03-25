At Ferrari, the concentration, for now, is all on the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, which a week ago saw the debut of the brand new 499P at the Sebring 1000 Miglia obtaining Pole Position and third place.

The Prancing Horse’s Hypercar was primarily prepared for the World Championship, while there are currently no discussions on the table for other competitive commitments.

In Florida there was great expectation not only for the first outing of the Maranello prototype against its rivals, but also to understand whether or not there will be a future for the Stars and Stripes, especially in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and at the 24h of Daytona in 2024.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Honestly, our future in IMSA is not a topic we are discussing at the moment, clearly we are talking about an important championship that will probably be taken into consideration, but the WEC is the most important and we prefer to go step by step”, explained Antonello Coletta, Ferrari Sporting Activities Manager, to the journalists present at Sebring, including Motorsport.com.

“In 2023 we will only do WEC and in 2024 we will see, but I think in the first half of the season it is impossible to make an assessment. We will probably talk about it after the 24h of Le Mans”.

In addition to this, it will be necessary to understand when and if IMSA will accept the introduction of Hypercars in its GTP Class reserved for new generation prototypes, which for the moment admits LMDhs.

In this respect, obviously, the much publicized convergence between FIA WEC, ACO and IMSA would also open a professional and commercial outlet overseas to the Constructors who have chosen the LMH concept.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen leads Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

For Ferrari, for example, the American market is very important and the fact of having a reference team like Risi Competizione is certainly a solid basis from which to eventually start, even if for the moment Coletta reiterates that any discussion on the matter is premature.

“Interest in the United States is normal because it is the first and largest market for Ferrari, for us commercial issues are the most important since we sell road cars”.

“Risi Competizione is one of the most important references for us in the United States. But we don’t know if, as a team, they are interested in prototypes. For the moment, it is a team totally focused on the GTD PRO program and we have given them two of our official drivers” .

“Last year they won the Endurance Cup, but for the future I don’t know if there is any idea on their part to do something in the GTP class. And secondly, we don’t know yet our eventual IMSA programme, so we don’t it’s something to talk about today.”