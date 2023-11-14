After the podium achieved at the 8 Hours of Bahrain and the championship concluded in second place among the constructors, Maranello is already working on the following season. Ferrari wonders about how and when to develop the 499P, a car that was nevertheless able to win the 24 hours of Le Mans in its debut edition. Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari GT sporting activities, expressed his considerations in this regard without however showing any haste.

More options available

“We have identified areas that we could improve in the future,” Coletta’s thoughts shared on the occasion of the Ferrari Finals at Mugello at the end of October. “Over the life of the car we have 5 tokens that we can spend on evolutions. When we start spending the first of these tokens, we would like to do so with the knowledge that we are making the right choices.” In fact, by regulation each car is approved for five seasons. Developments are limited by the number of tokens available, an exception to which is interventions motivated by reliability or in the case of a proven delay by the opponents.

The options available on Ferrari’s table are numerous, as not limited exclusively to the field of aerodynamics. For example, in 2023 Toyota intervened on the mechanics, lightening the central-rear area of ​​the car, especially the transmission and the engine block. The Prancing Horse therefore takes the time necessary to evaluate the needs of the 499P on the one hand, weighing up the cost-benefit ratio on the other.

Times

“We still don’t have very clear ideas about what and how much we could do to develop the machine”continues Coletta. “Of course though we begin to have intuitions which areas to act on. When we do this, we will try to maximize as best we can so as not to lose the first of the tokens we are going to spend.” There is no obligation in the regulation to introduce developments before the start of the season, with the changes theoretically being able to be approved even late in the championship. Delaying the decision can help you discover the potential and characteristics of the 499P, a car that Ferrari got to know better and better during its debut season. “It was a year of study that allowed us to learn a lot. Up until Le Mans, every race was a discovery, with the 24 Hours confirming what we had found”, concludes Coletta. So there is no rush in Maranello, with the Red team not changing at least in the immediate future.