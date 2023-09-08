The first day of work in Japan immediately highlighted some interesting aspects on which Ferrari AF Corse is focusing particularly for this penultimate round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The 6h del Fuji is not only Toyota’s home race, but on paper it is also the ‘easiest’ one for the Japanese, who know the track inside out at the foot of the famous Japanese mountain, unlike all their other rivals than ever they could try here.

The typhoon that threatened this area of ​​the Rising Sun actually spared the track for now, wet only in the morning from the rain which then thinned out, allowing the 499P #50 driven by Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen to set the best time in Free Practice 1 by mounting the slicks and passing the #51 of their teammates Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi.

In Maranello they studied what awaited them on the simulator and Batti Pregliasco, Team Manager of AF Corse, told in this exclusive interview with Motorsport.com how the Prancing Horse team spent the summer, also planning for the future.

After two months of inactivity, how do you present yourself to this race and what are your expectations, assuming that Toyota will be the favourites?

“We’ve had very few holidays, actually. Toyota is definitely the car to beat and with the most experience. They know Fuji and its conditions perfectly, while none of us have ever tested here. There are several variables that during the race could be exploited well by them, for our part I can say that we have prepared the event in the simulator to the best of our ability; clearly we will do everything to keep the championship open”.

Can the weather variable play in your favor?

“Certainly, all the variables can reshuffle the cards in our favour, but also others, therefore Cadillac, Peugeot and Porsche, who can join the fight. All the unforeseen events that arise can be exploited to our advantage”.

Fuji is a track that technically resembles Portimao, do you think you can be competitive?

“The track has similar features, but it’s not certain that those who go fast in Portugal will succeed here too, we’ve already seen it in the GT. It’s difficult and complex, there’s a long straight and few overtaking points. With the rain could change things, we are convinced that we have a good car on both slow and fast sections”.

There are still two races to go and it’s not the time for the final balance, but what have you learned in this 2023?

“The balance will depend a lot on this race. Next week we found the opportunity to go to Bahrain to test and we’re leaving no stone unturned. It wasn’t possible in Japan due to time constraints. We learned everything, starting from a blank sheet , clearly with the basis of an absolutely valid Ferrari project”.

When did the years in GT help you?

“Clearly the experience acquired in terms of management and strategies has given us a good hand, as have the technicians that Maranello has provided us; they have all been fundamental factors. This is the championship, the problem is managing it in the main category, greater difficulty in terms of concentration for drivers and technicians. In GT you’re still behind, while in Hypercar you fight for the absolute top and if you lose something you can hardly recover it”.

Compared to the GT, how did you manage the new situations related to the Balance of Performance?

“If you agree to do a championship with the BoP, you have to understand how to make the most of the car, that’s all. It’s useless to complain when things go wrong, and then maybe keep quiet if you have something in your favour. I honestly believe that the attitude of Ferrari in avoiding to criticize or make press releases by speaking between the lines has been correct. Others who instead have behaved differently…”

Motorsport.com then took part in the round table organized by Ferrari for the media present in Japan, speaking with engineer Giuliano Salvi, who took stock of the team’s situation on the eve of a very busy weekend.

Are you confident you can play it with Toyota?

“It’s difficult to say, as it’s the first time we’ve come here. Apart from Le Mans, we tested at all the tracks before going racing, so in those situations we had something extra. We don’t have much data from Fuji and preparation is been done on the simulator, I think a good job has been done and we are quite happy with how the simulator works, given the data correlation. I think part of our success is due to this, but every forecast remains virtual and therefore we cannot say how shall we go”.

How is this track?

“It shouldn’t be the best for our car, the design is quite demanding and the third sector isn’t similar to other circuits we’ve already seen. There are sections that are reminiscent of Portimao, where we had suffered, but the team worked on those aspects to try improve, we will see the results”.

Do you think BoP can be fair or not?

“I’ll take the example of Le Mans: apart from our final victory, I think it was one of the best races of the last decade, with many manufacturers who were strong and could have their say. There, the BoP proved to be correct because everyone played for it, then there are those who had accidents, problems or errors that influenced the final result. At Monza, this balance was not seen and victory was never in question for Toyota. We will not give up and the goal is always to give our best, this is an important race because we want to stay in contention for the title without giving up at the start, which is never allowed if your name is Ferrari”.

How many hours did you spend on the simulator preparing for this event?

“Days, indeed, weeks were spent! Not always working on this track, but also on many other things, dividing the tasks between the riders”.

At Monza you suffered from tire wear in the second stint, have you thought of a solution?

“I don’t think it was a specific problem. Honestly, we never had the chance to fight to win at Monza. So it’s not something tied individually to the tyres.”