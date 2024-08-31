Ferrari and Aston Martin will start from Hyperpole for the Lone Star Le Mans, the 6-hour race that represents the sixth round of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship.

In Austin the sky was sunny again with a few clouds and temperatures once again above 30°C for a great battle in terms of times that saw Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica stand out in the Ferrari 499Ps among the HYPERCARS.

In the LMGT3 class, a lively Ian James put his team-run Aston Martin ahead of the pack for the first time, beating the crippled Sarah Bovy.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

HYPERCAR: Everyone’s Crazy About Giovinazzi

“Everyone’s crazy about Giovinazzi” It’s the chant that the fans of the Apulian always sing at the racetrack and today more than ever he deserves this recognition from his own… ultras!

1’50″390 is the time achieved by Antonio with the 499P #51, the first of his new endurance career and with a double smile for the Prancing Horse, given that in the front row there is also the private #83 of AF Corse with Robert Kubica who stops 0″277 from ‘Giovi’ and signs the record among the private cars in the category.

A nice third place for Alex Lynn who climbed up towards the end with the #2 Cadillac, while Charles Milesi achieved the best performance ever for Alpine finishing fourth with the #35 A424, 0″361 behind the leader.

There is still some bitterness for Antonio Fuoco, fifth in the #50 499P at 0.4″ from his teammate, just ahead of the #5 Porsche of Matt Campbell and the #20 and #15 BMWs driven by Robin Frijns and Dries Vanthoor, the first Top 10 achieved by the M Hybrid V8s managed by WRT.

Ninth is the Toyota #7 in the hands of Kamui Kobayashi, 0″561 behind, tenth is the Porsche #12 of Norman Nato (Jota) with 1″1 behind.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In Q1, Giovinazzi had already put in a great performance in 1’50″734, followed by Fuoco, but Peugeot was disappointed as it was eliminated by 2 hundredths of a second, despite recording a final improvement by Mikkel Jensen with the 9X8 #93, climbing to 11th and narrowly overtaking a very disappointed Sébastien Buemi with the Toyota #8, who was 0″9 behind the leader.

Among the long faces were also Mick Schumacher and Kévin Estre; the German had a problem with the door of his Alpine #36 which made him lose time and concentration, without going beyond 13th place, just ahead of the Frenchman in the Porsche #6, who complained about the lack of competitiveness of his official 963.

The eighth row will be occupied by the Peugeot #94 of Paul Di Resta and the Porsche #99 of Julien Andlauer (Proton Competition), followed by the Porsche #38 of Jota, which Jenson Button also sent into a spin at the end of the session, and the Lamborghini SC63 of Daniil Kvyat, which remained 1.6″ from the lead.

#27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3: Ian James, Daniel Mancinelli, Alex Riberas Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

LMGT3: First move for James and AMR

With a great performance, James gave himself the first Hyperpole of his career with the #27 Aston Martin managed by his team, Heart Of Racing.

The Briton put the Vantage ahead of everyone in 2:05.587, beating Sarah Bovy’s #85 Lamborghini by 0.172, with the Iron Dames’ driver having to abandon further attempts due to a power steering failure.

Excellent second row for François Heriau and the #55 AF Corse Ferrari, the best of the 296 given that the #54 of Thomas Flohr finished in sixth place.

Among the Maranello cars, the #92 Porsche of Manthey PureRxcing entrusted to Alex Malykhin and the #81 Corvette of Tom Van Rompuy (TF Sport) slipped in, all with delays of more than half a second.

Seventh fastest time went to James Cottingham in the #59 United Autosports McLaren, who was able to hold off the #777 Aston Martin of Clément Mateu (D’Station Racing), the returning Ben Keating in the #88 Proton Competition Ford Mustang and Darren Leung in the #31 Team WRT BMW.

#85 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

In Q1 it was Bovy who finished ahead in 2’06″009 after also having to pit, but it was Keating’s last-minute improvement that mockingly eliminated Josh Caygill, 11th in the #95 United Autosports McLaren, and Leung, tenth, who breathed a sigh of relief by passing the round by just 0″004.

Also on the sixth row is the #78 Lexus of Arnold Robin, with the Akkodis-ASP RC Fs the only brand not to advance in the following session as Takeshi Kimura is second to last in the #87.

In thirteenth place we have Hiroshi Koizumi at the wheel of the #82 TF Sport Corvette, who will have Ryan Hardwick alongside him in the #77 Proton Competition Ford Mustang.

Only 15th was Ahmad Al Harthy and the #46 BMW of Team WRT that he shares with Valentino Rossi, ahead of the #91 Porsche of Yasser Shahin (Manthey EMA), Kimura and the rear light Claudio Schiavoni, armed with the #60 Lamborghini of Iron Lynx, who was 3″6 behind the category-leading Huracan.

The Lone Star Le Mans, a 6-hour race, will start at 1pm local time on Sunday, 8pm in Italy.

HYPERCAR – HYPERPOLE RANKING

HYPERCAR – Q1 RANKING

LMGT3 – HYPERPOLE RANKING

LMGT3 – Q1 RANKING