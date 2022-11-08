Vigil. The final round of the FIA ​​WEC is hosted by the Bahrain International Circuit which is located in Sakhir, a track that measures 5.412 kilometers and is characterized by 15 curves. The endurance race, due to the duration of eight hours, awards 38 points to the first classified and 1 point to the crew who took the pole position.

After the double at the 6 Hours of Fuji in the LMGTE Pro class, with the success of the reigning champions on the 488 GTE number 51 of the AF Corse team in front of teammates Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina in the “twin” car number 52, the Maranello manufacturer is back in the spotlight in a race that will force the two crews to race in defense, considering the new parameters envisaged for the Balance of Performance. In the constructors’ classification, Ferrari is first at 216, with a margin of 1 point over Porsche.

LMGTE Pro. The goal of Pier Guidi And Calado is to defend the first place in the drivers’ ranking, where the Italian-British couple at 120 points enjoys an advantage of 11 points over Estre-Christensen, thanks to the two victories obtained in Japan and the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. The drivers of Ferrari number 51 in 2021 on the Sakhir track obtained the class victory that earned them the second world title, after the 2017 one, celebrated in Bahrain. “If we are leading the championship it is because we have been able to optimize every aspect in every single race, thanks to the work of the team and my and James’ determination. – explains Pier Guidi –. In Bahrain we have to do our job, to be strong on a very technical trackwhere tire management is a key factor“.

On the 488 GTE number 52 Fuoco and Molina are looking for precious points for the classification, which sees the couple in fifth position, 27 points behind their teammates. “The Sakhir track is technical and forces the driver to better manage the tires – he comments Fire –. Our goal is to do our utmost to get the constructors ‘title and the drivers’ title with our teammates in the number 51 Ferrari“.

LMGTE Am. There are five Ferrari 488 GTEs entered in the class reserved for crews which include gentlemen drivers. The two second places in Japan and Monza allowed Ferrari to number 85 of the Iron Dames to climb to fourth place in the team standings with Frey-Gatting-Bovy, 54 points from the top. Fifth is the number one car 54 of AF Corse with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci flanked by Nick Cassidy, also protagonist of the DTM championship this season, while the second car of the Piacenza team, the number 21driven by Mann-Ulrich-Vilander, is eleventh, ahead of number 488 GTE 60 of the Iron Lynx team of Schiavoni-Cressoni-Fisichella, and to the number 71 of Spirit of Race by Dezoteux-Ragues-Aubry.

The program. Thursday 10 November, from 12.15 local time, the first free practice session starts, followed by the second session starting at 17.30. On Friday from 11 the third free practice session and from 16.50 the qualifications of the LMGTE Pro and Am classes. Saturday 12 the race will start at 14.